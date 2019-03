تردد قناة mbc2 إم بي سي 2 على جميع الأقمار الصناعية وموعد مشاهدة فيلم Criminal اليوم

Oldboy 10:05pm

Criminal 12:00am

No Escape 03:30am

The Man with the Golden Gun 05:30am

The Spy Who Loved Me 07:30am

Cry Freedom 09:34am

Colombiana 12:10pm

The X-Files 01:55pm

Entertainment Tonight 04:05pm

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton! 04:30pm

The Art of Getting By 06:25pm

The Rewrite 08:00pm