أخبار مصر | رئيس جامعة القاهرة يشكر "كامبريدج" لهذا السبب

د. الخشت: عدم الإصرار على الخطأ والرجوع لمعايير أكثر عدلا نموذج محترم ويحتذى

د. الخشت: عدم الإصرار على الخطأ والرجوع لمعايير أكثر عدلا نموذج محترم ويحتذى

وجه الدكتور محمد عثمان الخشت رئيس جامعة القاهرة، الشكر للمجلس الثقافي البريطاني والهيئات ذات البريطانية الاختصاص ومؤسسة "كامبريدج"، علي شجاعة قرار إعادة النظر في معايير تقييم طلاب الثانوية الإنجليزية iG والتي تسببت في سخط وإحباط على مستوى العديد من البلدان في العالم نتيجة اعتماد نظام تقييم غير عادل ومخالف لما تم الإعلان عنه مسبقًا.

وقال الدكتور محمد الخشت، إن مراجعة "كامبريدج" النظام والرجوع إلى معايير تقييم أكثر عدلا يعد نموذجا محترما لعدم الإصرار علي الخطأ، مؤكدا علي أن ما قامت به الهيئة البريطانية من شجاعة الرجوع للمنطق والعدل أعاد الثقة الكبيرة للطلاب وأولياء الأمور فيها مرة أخرى.

جدير بالذكر، أن الدكتور محمد عثمان الخشت رئيس جامعة القاهرة، أول من أثار مشكلة طلاب الثانوية البريطانية، وتبنى قضيتهم من خلال عدة بيانات إعلامية استنكر فيها سياسات كامبريدج، وطالب مؤسسة كامبريدج أن تراجع نفسها أكثر من مرة، كما طالب الحكومة البريطانية أن تراجع سياسات كامبريدج، وهو الأمر الذي استجابت له كامبريدج بشجاعة وثبات.

The President of Cairo University thanks Cambridge for the courage shown in its return to fairer assessment methods، which restored the world’s confidence in it.

Professor Elkhosht: Not insisting on an erroneous assessment method and the return to fairer standards is a respectable model to be followed.

Professor Mohamed Othman Elkhosht، President of Cairo University، thanked the British Council، the competent authorities in the UK، and Cambridge for the courage shown in reconsidering and reviewing the assessment criteria of IGCSE students، which triggered discontent and frustration in many countries around the world because of adopting an assessment system that is both unfair and contrary to what was previously announced.

Professor Elkhosht said that reviewing the assessment methods and the return to fairer evaluation criteria is a respectable model، as it does not insist on adopting an erroneous assessment method. He stressed that the courage of Cambridge، exhibited in its return to logic and fairness، restored the confidence of students and parents in it once again.

It is worth mentioning that Professor Elkhosht، President of Cairo University، was the first to raise the problem of IGSCE students and to adopt their cause in several media statements in which he denounced Cambridge policies، asked Cambridge to review its assessment methods، and called upon the British government to review such policies، to which Cambridge officials responded.