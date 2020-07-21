أخبار مصر | عاجل| بـ"الإنجليزية".. بيان للبرلمان بشأن إرسال قوات إلى ليبيا

كتب هاني نصر العربي في الثلاثاء 21 يوليو 2020 03:16 صباحاً - انت الان تقراء خبر عاجل| بـ"الإنجليزية".. بيان للبرلمان بشأن إرسال قوات إلى ليبيا والان مع التفاصيل الكاملة فقط على الخليج 365

أصدر البرلمان المصري، برئاسة الدكتور علي عبدالعال، بيانا جديدًا قبل قليل، باللغة الإنجليزية، أعلن فيه موافقته على إرسال قوات مصرية إلى ليبيا.

وجاء نص البيان باللغة الإنجليزية كالتالي:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 152 of the Egyptian Constitution and Article 130 of the Internal Regulations of the parliament، Dr. Ali Abdel Aal، the Speaker of the parliament، invited the members of the parliament to convene in a secret session attended by 510 members of the parliament، on Monday evening، 20th July، to consider the approval to send elements of the Egyptian armed forces on missions Combat outside the borders of the Egyptian state، to defend the Egyptian national security in the west strategic direction against armed criminal militias and foreign terrorist elements until the end of the mission of the forces.

This historic session was attended by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs، Counselor Alaa Fouad، and Major General Mamdouh Shaheen، Assistant Minister of Defense.

During this session، the outcomes of the National Defense Council meeting، held on Sunday morning headed by the President of the Republic، were reviewed، and the threats that the state is exposed to from the western side، and the threat that poses to the Egyptian national security.

The speaker and the members of the parliament praised the efforts made by the armed forces supporting the nation’s shield and its sword، and its faithful patronage of national، Arab and regional constants، neither the people one day let the army down، nor the army one day let the people down.

The parliament stressed that the Egyptian nation throughout its history is a nation that calls for peace، but it does not accept encroachment on it or compromising its rights، and is able with the utmost force to defend itself and its interests and its brothers and neighbors from any danger or threat، and that the armed forces and their leadership have the constitutional license، It is legal to determine the time and place to respond to these threats.

The parliament unanimously approved the opinions of the deputies presen during the historical session to send elements of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside the borders of the Egyptian state، to defend the Egyptian national security in the western strategic direction against the actions of armed criminal militias and foreign terrorist elements until the end of the mission of the forces

البرلمان يسمح بإرسال قوات للخارج

ودعا الدكتور علي عبدالعال رئيس مجلس النواب، أعضاء المجلس للانعقاد في جلسة سرية، عملًا بحكم المادة 152 من الدستور والمادة 130 من اللائحة الداخلية للمجلس، يوم الاثنين، حضرها 510 من أعضاء المجلس، للنظر في الموافقة على إرسال عناصر من القوات المسلحة المصرية في مهام قتالية خارج حدود الدولة المصرية، للدفاع عن الأمن القومي المصري في الاتجاه الاستراتيجي الغربي ضد أعمال الميليشيات الإجرامية المسلحة والعناصر الإرهابية الأجنبية إلى حين انتهاء مهمة القوات.

واستعرضت الجلسة مخرجات اجتماع مجلس الدفاع الوطني المنعقد صباح أمس الأحد، برئاسة رئيس الجمهورية والتهديدات التي تتعرض لها الدولة من الناحية الغربية، وما يمثله ذلك من تهديد للأمن القومي المصري.

وثمن وأيد مجلس النواب رئيسا وأعضاء الجهود المبذولة للقوات المسلحة درع الأمة وسيفها، ورعايتها الأمينة للثوابت الوطنية والعربية والإقليمية، فلا الشعب يومًا خذل الجيش، ولا الجيش يومًا خذل الشعب.

وأكد مجلس النواب أن الأمة المصرية على مر تاريخها أمة داعية للسلام، لكنها لا تقبل التعدي عليها أو التفريط في حقوقها وهي قادرة بمنتهى القوة على الدفاع عن نفسها وعن مصالحها وعن أشقائها وجيرانها من أي خطر أو تهديد، وأن القوات المسلحة وقيادتها لديها الرخصة الدستورية والقانونية لتحديد زمان ومكان الرد على هذه الأخطار والتهديدات.

ووافق المجلس بإجماع آراء النواب الحاضرين على إرسال عناصر من القوات المسلحة المصرية في مهام قتالية خارج حدود الدولة المصرية، للدفاع عن الأمن القومي المصري في الاتجاه الاستراتيجي الغربي ضد أعمال الميليشيات الإجرامية المسلحة والعناصر الإرهابية الأجنبية إلى حين انتهاء مهمة القوات.