Haji Husein Alireza & Co. Ltd. (HHA) wins Award “Best Agent Experience”

Jeddah, August 22, 2019: Haji Husein Alireza & Co. Ltd. (HHA), Mazda sole dealer’s in Saudi Arabia, reiterated that customer satisfaction is always its top priority and that the real investment and its excellent services are unmatched. The company maintained its leading position in the automotive companies operating in the Saudi market while providing the best customer services after being awarded the title of “The Best Agent” to provide outstanding services to its customers by PR Arabia National Auto Award with the support of Al-Ahli Bank “Al-Ahli Lease Finance Program” during the annual awards ceremony held recently in Jeddah. Mr. Yousef Xenail Alireza, COO of HHA, received the award during the ceremony.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Hussein Alireza, CEO of Haji Husein Alireza & Co. Ltd., stressed that the Best Agent Experience Award in the Saudi automotive market is the culmination of the great efforts and plans set by the company to enhance Mazda customer satisfaction services and their appreciation for their confidence in what we offer. Therefore, this award will be an additional incentive for us to continue with these plans.



“After every achievement with Mazda brand, the responsibility placed upon us at the company doubles in order to maintain this advanced position and provide the best. In this context, we find that the company has increased its steps in business expansion and is keeping pace with business technologies through smart applications to facilitate services for customers,” he added.

After receiving the award, Mr. Yousef Xenail Alireza said: “This has become an annual day for us, and we want to provide a unique experience for our customers from their first visit to Mazda showrooms across the Kingdom until they receive and drive their new car in addition to the services and follow-up they may need. We work hard all year round, and our employees undergo training courses to continuously qualify them in order to keep improving our services. It is great that customers reward us year after year with this award which is the best in the world of awards in Saudi Arabia.”

PR Arabia National Auto Award is surveyed annually by the customers, and the selection is made according to several criteria. Haji Husein Alireza & Co. Ltd. has exceeded all standards to accomplish this achievement for 2018-2019.