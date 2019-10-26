أوضح نظرة على فورد موستنج SUV الكهربائية قبل تدشينها

View this post on Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: Ford Mustang Mach-E ⚡️ ______________________________________ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [10/24/19] A super @Allcarnews Exclusive, this is 98% of what the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV will look like! Today, Ford Performance, not Ford, has announced this special EV will be unveiled next month on the 17th.... but who wants to wait?? They also released a side teaser image too showing off the strong Mustang inspired lines, RWD characteristic cab back design and the signature mustang style lights! I made these renders based directly off exclusive CAD files along with great input from insiders! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec sheet: Well we are expecting a 280-300mile range from a large floor mounted battery pack of an unspecified capacity. Larger battery options could take that up to 340miles or range! Expect over 400HP, RWD bias and high performance capability with technology derived from the GT350/GT500/Ford GT and other Ford Performance Products such as suspension, aero and handling characteristics. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is an EXCLUSIVE view of the rear too as no one has yet seen what it will look like so here you all go! The rear clearly has "Mustang inspiration" with the triple LED taillights, that Mustang fastback style design all with a unique flair. Compared to my last rendition this is more refined with accurate bits. It will have Lincoln Continental style window trim door handles to keep the body sleek, muscular and smooth, and it will have a MASSIVE rear wing and i mean HUGE to aid in aero and cover up the sloping roofline. Pricing is expected to be from $40k-$60k in line with the Tesla Model Y though it will be a larger vehicle, closer to the Model X size! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Super exclusive render here! The rear derived from CAD images and loads of input so thank you (you all know who you are)! (Also made those taillights from scratch!) ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews -Render ©Allcarnews