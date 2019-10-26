أوضح نظرة على فورد موستنج SUV الكهربائية قبل تدشينها

- 1/7
- 2/7
- 3/7
- 4/7
- 5/7
- 6/7
- 7/7
الخليج ٣٦٥ نت – تسربت بعض التصاميم الحاسوبية لسيارة فورد الـ SUV الكهربائية المستوحاة من موستنج، كاشفة عن بعض التفاصيل، ويقال أن مصدر التصاميم هي السيارة الفعلية أو مصدر رسمي، ولم يتم تأكيد هذه المعلومات أو دحضها بعد، حيث تم نشر الصور المذكورة جنباً إلى جنب مع بعض الرسومات المستندة إلى تلك التصاميم الدقيقة.
الشيء المهم في هذه التصاميم الحاسوبية، أنه بإلقاء نظرة على أحدث الصور التشويقية، يمكنكم أن تروا بوضوح أوجه التشابه وتفاصيل التصميم المميزة لماخ E القادمة، حيث تم تصور غطاء المحرك المنحدر والخطوط الجانبية بدقة فائقة، إلى جانب المصابيح الأمامية والخلفية المستوحاة من موستنج.
يذكر أن فورد أعلنت أن الـ SUV الكهربائية المستوحاة من موستنج ستظهر لأول مرة في 17 نوفمبر خلال حدث خاص قبل معرض لوس أنجلوس للسيارات، ولم تكشف عن أي تفاصيل أخرى، كما وعدت من قبل أنها ستحصل على نطاق كهربي يصل إلى 483 كم لكل شحنة حسب (EPA) أو 600 كم لكل شحنة في دورة WLTP.
ويتوقع أيضاً أن تحصل الـ SUV الكهربائية المستوحاة من موستنج على بعض السمات الديناميكية لموستنج، حسب وعود فورد، كما ستستند إلى منصة كهربائية جديدة مع مستويات قوة مختلفة، والآن كل ما علينا فعله هو الانتظار لبضعة أسابيع حتى 17 نوفمبر لمعرفة ما إذا كانت التصاميم الحاسوبية هذه حقيقية أم لا.
View this post on Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Ford Mustang Mach-E ⚡️ ______________________________________ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [10/24/19] A super @Allcarnews Exclusive, this is 98% of what the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV will look like! Today, Ford Performance, not Ford, has announced this special EV will be unveiled next month on the 17th.... but who wants to wait?? They also released a side teaser image too showing off the strong Mustang inspired lines, RWD characteristic cab back design and the signature mustang style lights! I made these renders based directly off exclusive CAD files along with great input from insiders! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec sheet: Well we are expecting a 280-300mile range from a large floor mounted battery pack of an unspecified capacity. Larger battery options could take that up to 340miles or range! Expect over 400HP, RWD bias and high performance capability with technology derived from the GT350/GT500/Ford GT and other Ford Performance Products such as suspension, aero and handling characteristics. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is an EXCLUSIVE view of the rear too as no one has yet seen what it will look like so here you all go! The rear clearly has “Mustang inspiration” with the triple LED taillights, that Mustang fastback style design all with a unique flair. Compared to my last rendition this is more refined with accurate bits. It will have Lincoln Continental style window trim door handles to keep the body sleek, muscular and smooth, and it will have a MASSIVE rear wing and i mean HUGE to aid in aero and cover up the sloping roofline. Pricing is expected to be from $40k-$60k in line with the Tesla Model Y though it will be a larger vehicle, closer to the Model X size! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Super exclusive render here! The rear derived from CAD images and loads of input so thank you (you all know who you are)! (Also made those taillights from scratch!) ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews -Render ©Allcarnews #Ford #MachE #FordSUV #EV #Mach1 #Mustang #USA #murica #Tesla #SUV #carbon ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #superchargedView this post on Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Ford Mustang Mach-E ⚡️ ______________________________________ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [10/24/19] A super @Allcarnews Exclusive, this is 98% of what the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV will look like! Today, Ford Performance, not Ford, has announced this special EV will be unveiled next month on the 17th.... but who wants to wait?? They also released a side teaser image too showing off the strong Mustang inspired lines, RWD characteristic cab back design and the signature mustang style lights! I made these renders based directly off exclusive CAD files along with great input from insiders! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec sheet: Well we are expecting a 280-300mile range from a large floor mounted battery pack of an unspecified capacity. Larger battery options could take that up to 340miles or range! Expect over 400HP, RWD bias and high performance capability with technology derived from the GT350/GT500/Ford GT and other Ford Performance Products such as suspension, aero and handling characteristics. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is an EXCLUSIVE view of the rear too as no one has yet seen what it will look like so here you all go! The rear clearly has “Mustang inspiration” with the triple LED taillights, that Mustang fastback style design all with a unique flair. Compared to my last rendition this is more refined with accurate bits. It will have Lincoln Continental style window trim door handles to keep the body sleek, muscular and smooth, and it will have a MASSIVE rear wing and i mean HUGE to aid in aero and cover up the sloping roofline. Pricing is expected to be from $40k-$60k in line with the Tesla Model Y though it will be a larger vehicle, closer to the Model X size! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Super exclusive render here! The rear derived from CAD images and loads of input so thank you (you all know who you are)! (Also made those taillights from scratch!) ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews -Render ©Allcarnews #Ford #MachE #FordSUV #EV #Mach1 #Mustang #USA #murica #Tesla #SUV #carbon ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #supercharged
AdvertisementsView this post on Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Ford Mustang Mach-E ⚡️ ______________________________________ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [10/24/19] A super @Allcarnews Exclusive, this is 98% of what the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV will look like! Today, Ford Performance, not Ford, has announced this special EV will be unveiled next month on the 17th.... but who wants to wait?? They also released a side teaser image too showing off the strong Mustang inspired lines, RWD characteristic cab back design and the signature mustang style lights! I made these renders based directly off exclusive CAD files along with great input from insiders! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec sheet: Well we are expecting a 280-300mile range from a large floor mounted battery pack of an unspecified capacity. Larger battery options could take that up to 340miles or range! Expect over 400HP, RWD bias and high performance capability with technology derived from the GT350/GT500/Ford GT and other Ford Performance Products such as suspension, aero and handling characteristics. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is an EXCLUSIVE view of the rear too as no one has yet seen what it will look like so here you all go! The rear clearly has “Mustang inspiration” with the triple LED taillights, that Mustang fastback style design all with a unique flair. Compared to my last rendition this is more refined with accurate bits. It will have Lincoln Continental style window trim door handles to keep the body sleek, muscular and smooth, and it will have a MASSIVE rear wing and i mean HUGE to aid in aero and cover up the sloping roofline. Pricing is expected to be from $40k-$60k in line with the Tesla Model Y though it will be a larger vehicle, closer to the Model X size! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Super exclusive render here! The rear derived from CAD images and loads of input so thank you (you all know who you are)! (Also made those taillights from scratch!) ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews -Render ©Allcarnews #Ford #MachE #FordSUV #EV #Mach1 #Mustang #USA #murica #Tesla #SUV #carbon ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #superchargedView this post on Instagram
EXCLUSIVE: Ford Mustang Mach-E ⚡️ ______________________________________ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [10/24/19] A super @Allcarnews Exclusive, this is 98% of what the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric performance SUV will look like! Today, Ford Performance, not Ford, has announced this special EV will be unveiled next month on the 17th.... but who wants to wait?? They also released a side teaser image too showing off the strong Mustang inspired lines, RWD characteristic cab back design and the signature mustang style lights! I made these renders based directly off exclusive CAD files along with great input from insiders! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Spec sheet: Well we are expecting a 280-300mile range from a large floor mounted battery pack of an unspecified capacity. Larger battery options could take that up to 340miles or range! Expect over 400HP, RWD bias and high performance capability with technology derived from the GT350/GT500/Ford GT and other Ford Performance Products such as suspension, aero and handling characteristics. 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is an EXCLUSIVE view of the rear too as no one has yet seen what it will look like so here you all go! The rear clearly has “Mustang inspiration” with the triple LED taillights, that Mustang fastback style design all with a unique flair. Compared to my last rendition this is more refined with accurate bits. It will have Lincoln Continental style window trim door handles to keep the body sleek, muscular and smooth, and it will have a MASSIVE rear wing and i mean HUGE to aid in aero and cover up the sloping roofline. Pricing is expected to be from $40k-$60k in line with the Tesla Model Y though it will be a larger vehicle, closer to the Model X size! ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: Super exclusive render here! The rear derived from CAD images and loads of input so thank you (you all know who you are)! (Also made those taillights from scratch!) ________________________________________ -Text by @allcarnews -Render ©Allcarnews #Ford #MachE #FordSUV #EV #Mach1 #Mustang #USA #murica #Tesla #SUV #carbon ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #supercharged
A post shared by A L L C A R N E W S (@allcarnews) on Oct 24, 2019 at 4:04pm PDT
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر أوضح نظرة على فورد موستنج SUV الكهربائية قبل تدشينها لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على المربع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.