وفاة أسرع متسابقة سيارات في العالم أثناء محاولتها تخطي سرعة 700 كم/س

الخليج ٣٦٥ نت – توفت متسابقة السيارات الشهيرة والصانعة الماهرة، جيسي كومبس، والتي يطلق عليها لقب “أسرع امرأة على أربع عجلات” عن عمر بلغ 36 عاماً فقط، أثناء محاولتها لتسجيل رقم قياسي جديد للسرعة في ولاية أوريغون الأمريكية.
وتشير الأخبار إلى أن الحادث المميت وقع في صحراء ألفورد يوم 27 أغسطس، تحديداً بالبحيرة الجافة في الجزء الجنوبي الشرقي من الولاية وهي منطقة سُجل فيها أرقام قياسية سابقة، ولم يكن هناك إعلان رسمي بوفاتها عند الكشف عن وقوع الحادث، ولكن أحد أعضاء فريق السباقات أكد الأمر صباح اليوم عبر حسابه على انستقرام.
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that. #doitforjessi #myjessiView this post on Instagram
الجدير بالذكر أن جيسي استطاعت وضع بصمتها في قطاع يسيطر عليه الذكور، وأثبتت نفسها كنموذج قوي ومصدر إلهام للنساء والرجال في عالم السيارات، وإلى جانب خبرتها في السباقات، فإنها خريجة WyoTech، وهي مدرسة عالمية مشهورة للسيارات، حيث تفوقت في مجال الإصلاح وإعادة التصنيع، كما أنها اشتهرت بظهورها التلفزيوني في العديد من البرامج مثل Overhaulin وXtreme 4×4 وMythbusters وAll Girls Garage.
وتفاصيل الحادث لا تزال غير معروفة، وما نعلمه أنها كانت تحاول كسر رقمها القياسي للسرعة وهو 640.8 كم/س، والذي حققته عام 2013، وقد قامت بعدة محاولات لتحطيمه منذ ذلك الحين، حيث نجحت بإحدى المحاولات في الوصول إلى سرعة 777.6 كم/س، ولكن لم تتمكن من جعلها رسمية، وفي الختام، نقدم تعازينا الحارة لعائلتها وأصدقائها ومحبيها حول العالم.
