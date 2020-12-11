- 1/4
- 2/4
- 3/4
- 4/4
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Dusk Till Dawn ما زال يحقق نجاحا ملحوظا بعد 4 سنوات من إطلاقه والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ارتبط اسم النجم العالمى زين مالك بتحقيق الكثير من النجاحات فى عالم صناعة الموسيقى والغناء ، حتى أن أغنياته وكليباته القديمة ما زالت تحقق نجاحا .
يبدو أن كليب " Dusk Till Dawn " الذى اطلقه النجم العالمى زين مالك بالتعاون مع النجمة سيا فى عام 2017 ، يحقق المزيد من النجاحات حتى الآن ، فقد استطاع كليب " Dusk Till Dawn " أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 1.5 مليار مشاهدة على موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ، إضافة الى تحقيق أكثر من 10 ملايين likes حتى الآن .
كلمات الأغنية :
[Verse 1: ZAYN]
Not tryna be in there
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me, how you choose?
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
[Interlude: ZAYN]
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sunrise and your sins
Just me and you
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love, try
(baby I'm right here)
[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
[Post-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I am right here
[Verse 2: ZAYN]
We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We will roll down the rapids
To find a way that fits
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through?
All of the windows
Inside this room?
[Interlude: ZAYN & Sia]
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sunrise and your sins
Just me and you
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love, try
[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
من كليب زين مالك (1)
من كليب زين مالك (2)
من كليب زين مالك (3)
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كليب Dusk Till Dawn ما زال يحقق نجاحا ملحوظا بعد 4 سنوات من إطلاقه لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.