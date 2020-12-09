فن ومشاهير

كليب "Oh Santa" يحقق أكثر من 15.7 مليون مشاهدة على يوتيوب فى 5 أيام

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع كليب "Oh Santa" الذى أطلقته مؤخرا النجمة العالمية ماريا كارى أن يحقق نجاحا كبيرا، وهى الأغنية التى تعاونت فيها كارى مع اثنتين من أهم وأشهر نجمات الغناء وهن إريانا جراند وجنيفر هيدسون.

حقق كليب "Oh Santa" على موقع "يوتيوب" أكثر من 15.7 مليون مشاهدة، إضافة إلى 882 ألف likes وذلك خلال 5 أيام فقط من إطلاقه.

ظهرت النجمات الثلاثة ماريا كارى وإريانا جراند وجنيفر هيدسون بإطلالات براقة إلا أن هيدسون أكثرهن حصدا للاشادات وعبارات الثناء، فقد اختارت جنيفر هيدسون ان ترتدى فستان بإحدى درجات اللون الأخضر وهو من تصميم دار أزياء "Dolce & Gabbana".

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

 

Santa

 

If you get this letter

 

Won't you help me out?

 

I know you're kinda busy with your elves right now

 

And I don't know how

 

You do the things you do while I sleep on Christmas eve

 

But it's amazing

 

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

 

Because every time I see Christmas lights

 

I feel this burn inside

 

And I just can't take it

 

 

 

[Pre-Chorus 1]

 

I saw them shopping last week

 

And his new girl was so bleak

 

And then I swore to myself

 

Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night

 

[Chorus]

 

Ho, ho, ho

 

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas

 

Santa's gonna come and make you mine, ho, ho, ho

 

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night

 

[Verse 2]

 

Oh Santa

 

I heard that it's really gonna snow this year

 

So I hope Rudolph and them other eight reindeer

 

Get you safely here

 

So you can scoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney

 

I've been really, really, really good this year

 

So put on that red suit and make him appear

 

’Cause Christmas cheer

 

Just ain't the same without my baby

 

Come on, oh Kris Kringle, send me help

 

[Pre-Chorus 2]

 

They say it's unrealistic

 

But I believe in you Saint Nick

 

So grant this wish for me right quick

 

Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas night?

 

 

 

[Chorus]

 

Ho, ho, ho

 

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas

 

Santa's gonna come and make you mine, ho, ho, ho

 

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night

[Post-Chorus]

 

Oh, Santa

 

Oh, Santa

 

Oh, Santa

 

Come on, Santa

 

[Refrain]

 

Oh Santa

 

Santa gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

 

Santa gon' come and make him mine, mine

 

Oh Santa

 

Santa gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

 

Santa gon' come and make him mine, mine

 

[Verse 3]

 

Oh, Santa Claus

 

If you get this letter, please don't make me wait

 

'Cause all December I'll be counting down the days

 

So hop on your sleigh

 

I promise that I won't forget the milk and cookies

 

 

 

[Pre-Chorus 3]

 

The trees all sparkly and gold

 

But inside I feel so cold

 

So soon as you leave the North Pole

 

Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas?

