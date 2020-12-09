شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب "Oh Santa" يحقق أكثر من 15.7 مليون مشاهدة على يوتيوب فى 5 أيام والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع كليب "Oh Santa" الذى أطلقته مؤخرا النجمة العالمية ماريا كارى أن يحقق نجاحا كبيرا، وهى الأغنية التى تعاونت فيها كارى مع اثنتين من أهم وأشهر نجمات الغناء وهن إريانا جراند وجنيفر هيدسون.

حقق كليب "Oh Santa" على موقع "يوتيوب" أكثر من 15.7 مليون مشاهدة، إضافة إلى 882 ألف likes وذلك خلال 5 أيام فقط من إطلاقه.

ظهرت النجمات الثلاثة ماريا كارى وإريانا جراند وجنيفر هيدسون بإطلالات براقة إلا أن هيدسون أكثرهن حصدا للاشادات وعبارات الثناء، فقد اختارت جنيفر هيدسون ان ترتدى فستان بإحدى درجات اللون الأخضر وهو من تصميم دار أزياء "Dolce & Gabbana".

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

Santa

If you get this letter

Won't you help me out?

I know you're kinda busy with your elves right now

And I don't know how

You do the things you do while I sleep on Christmas eve

But it's amazing

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

Because every time I see Christmas lights

I feel this burn inside

And I just can't take it

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I saw them shopping last week

And his new girl was so bleak

And then I swore to myself

Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night

[Chorus]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas

Santa's gonna come and make you mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night

[Verse 2]

Oh Santa

I heard that it's really gonna snow this year

So I hope Rudolph and them other eight reindeer

Get you safely here

So you can scoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney

I've been really, really, really good this year

So put on that red suit and make him appear

’Cause Christmas cheer

Just ain't the same without my baby

Come on, oh Kris Kringle, send me help

[Pre-Chorus 2]

They say it's unrealistic

But I believe in you Saint Nick

So grant this wish for me right quick

Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas night?

[Chorus]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas

Santa's gonna come and make you mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, Santa

Oh, Santa

Oh, Santa

Come on, Santa

[Refrain]

Oh Santa

Santa gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa gon' come and make him mine, mine

Oh Santa

Santa gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa gon' come and make him mine, mine

[Verse 3]

Oh, Santa Claus

If you get this letter, please don't make me wait

'Cause all December I'll be counting down the days

So hop on your sleigh

I promise that I won't forget the milk and cookies

[Pre-Chorus 3]

The trees all sparkly and gold

But inside I feel so cold

So soon as you leave the North Pole

Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas?























