شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب بيلى إيليش الجديد Therefore I Am يتخطى الـ41 مليون مشاهدة على "يوتيوب " والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - مازال كليب " Therefore I Am " للنجمة العالمية بيلى إيليش يحقق المزيد من النجاح ، وهو الكليب الذى قامت إيليش ذات الـ ( 18 عام ) بإخراجه بنفسها .وصلت نسبة مشاهدة كليب " Therefore I Am " على موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " لأكثر من 41 مليون مشاهدة حتى الآن ، كما حصد العمل أكثر من 3.3 likes .

من جهة أخرى استطاعت أغنية " Therefore I Am " أن تحقق أكثر من 1.755 مليون بث Spotify فى الولايات المتحدة وذلك يوم الجمعة الماضى " 13 نوفمبر " ، وهو الخبر الذى تناقلته العديد من المواقع الفنية و أبرزها " هيدلاين " .

كما أشار الموقع أن أغنية بيلى إيليش الجديدة كانت رقم 1 على مخطط مبيعات iTunes الأمريكى منذ مساء الخميس الماضى .

كلمات الاغنية

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I aM

[Verse 1]

Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha

Get my pretty name out of your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal

[Pre-Chorus]

So go have fun

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 2]

I don't want press to put your name next to mine

We're on different lines, so I

Wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff

'Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles

Rather you remain unremarkable (Got a lotta)

Interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you have fun?

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Bridge]

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name