بيلى إيليش تحصد فى يومين 18 مليون مشاهدة بكليبها Therefore I Am..فيديو وصور

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاعت النجمة العالمية بيلى إيليش أن تحقق نجاح كبير بكليب أغنيتها الجديدة " Therefore I Am " حيث حصد سلسلة طوية من عبارات الإشادة و الثناء من قبل المعنيين بالموسيقى و الغناء حول العالمى ، والأغنية الآن متاحة على جميع منصات البث.

حقق كليب " Therefore I Am " الذى قامت بيلى نفسها بإخراجه أن يحصد ما يقرب من 18 مليون مشاهدة على قناة بيلى ايليش الخاصة على موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " وذلك خلال يومين فقط من إطلاقه، كما حصد أكثر من 2.2 مليون likes.

يذكر أن فازت النجمة العالمية بيلى إيليش مؤخرا فى حفل "Billboard Music Awards" لعام 2020 بعدد من الجوائز، وهم جائزة أفضل مغنية جديدة للعام، كما فازت بجائزة "Top Female Artist" التى رشحت لها أهم وأشهر نجمات العالم مثل تايلور سويفت ولبزو وهالزى واريانا جراند.

أيضا نالت إيليش جائزة "Top Billboard 200 Album" وذلك بألبومها الغنائى "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go". .

كلمات الاغنية

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 1]

Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha

Get my pretty name out of your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal

[Pre-Chorus]

So go have fun

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 2]

I don't want press to put your name next to mine

We're on different lines, so I

Wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff

'Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles

Rather you remain unremarkable (Got a lotta)

Interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you have fun?

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Bridge]

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name



