عرض أزياء مسلسل The Crown في متحف بروكلين

Advertisements

View this post on Instagram

Through December 13, virtually walk through our soaring Beaux-Arts Court and enjoy our first-ever online fashion exhibition, featuring 360-degree views of costumes from @netflix’s new limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” and the fourth season of “The Crown”, along with related objects from our collection. Tap link in bio to experience The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Exhibition of Costumes from “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown.”⁠ #TheQueenandTheCrown⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Olivia Colman in The Crown, Season 4. ⁠⇨ Amy Roberts (British, born 1970). Queen Elizabeth’s “Braemar Games” ensemble from The Crown, Season 4. Fine wool tweed suit, silk blouse. ⇨ Marcin Dorocinski and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. ⇨ Gabriele Binder (German, born 1961). Beth’s “Endgame Dress” from The Queen’s Gambit. Alpaca wool. (Photos: Courtesy of Netflix) ⇨ Hew Locke (Scottish, born 1959). Koh-i-noor, 2005. Mixed media. Brooklyn Museum; Gift of Charles Diamond and bequest of Richard J. Kempe, by exchange, 2007.54. © Hew Locke. ⇨ Arthur Tress (American, born 1940). Boys on Checker Floor, Far Rockaway, NY, 1980. Gelatin silver photograph. Brooklyn Museum; Gift of William and Marilyn Braunstein, 2009.86.8. © Arthur Tress. (Photos: Brooklyn Museum)⁠

A post shared by Brooklyn Museum (@brooklynmuseum) on Oct 30, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT