شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب THE WEEKND الجديد "Too Late" يشجع على العنف والقتل .. اعرف التفاصيل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمى THE WEEKND كليب لأغنية "Too Late" على قناته الخاصة على موقع الفيديو الشهير" يوتيوب" والتى تضم اكثر من 20.8 مليون شخص، والأغنية هى واحدة من أغنيات ألبومه "After Hours".
يبدأ الكليب الذى تمت الاشارة والتحذيرفى بدايته أنه لا يناسب ضعاف القلوب بظهورامرأتين تعثران على رأس The Weeknd المقطوع على الطريق، حيث تتتوجها من أجل إعادة رأسه إلى القصرالمقيمين فيه ، بينما تحاول كل منهن قتل رجل آخر بهدف وضع رأس The Weeknd على الجسم الملطخ بالدماء ، وكأن الكليب دعوة للعنف والقتل .
وقد تم إخراج الكليب من قبل الثنائى الشهير RJ Sanchez و Pasqual Gutierrez ، المعروفين باسم Cliqua ، والذى تعاون أيضا مع النجم العالمى Bad Bunny فى كليب "Bichiyal" فى وقت سابق من هذا العام.
No-no, no-no, no-no-no
I let you down, I led you on
I never thought I'd be here without you
Don't let me drown inside your arms
Bad thoughts inside my mind
When the darkness comes, you're my light, baby
My light, baby, my light when it's dark, yeah
I'm too high, baby, too high, baby
'Cause I know right now, that I lost it (hey)
It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)
I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late to save my
I can't trust (I can't trust) where I live (where I live)
Anymore (anymore, anymore, anymore)
Sources say that we're done, how would they know?
We're in hell, it's disguised as a paradise with flashing lights
I just wanna believe there's so much more (hey, woo, hey, woo, hey)
It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)
I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
It's way too late to save my
And, ooh, I tell myself I should get over you
I said ooh, I know I'd rather be all over you
I'm trying, trying, but I, I just want your body
Riding slow on top of me, girl, on top of me
I want you, babe, ooh-ooh
It's way too late (late) to save our souls
Baby (souls, baby, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)
It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)
I made mistakes (mistakes), I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)
