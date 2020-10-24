شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب THE WEEKND الجديد "Too Late" يشجع على العنف والقتل .. اعرف التفاصيل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق النجم العالمى THE WEEKND كليب لأغنية "Too Late" على قناته الخاصة على موقع الفيديو الشهير" يوتيوب" والتى تضم اكثر من 20.8 مليون شخص، والأغنية هى واحدة من أغنيات ألبومه "After Hours".

يبدأ الكليب الذى تمت الاشارة والتحذيرفى بدايته أنه لا يناسب ضعاف القلوب بظهورامرأتين تعثران على رأس The Weeknd المقطوع على الطريق، حيث تتتوجها من أجل إعادة رأسه إلى القصرالمقيمين فيه ، بينما تحاول كل منهن قتل رجل آخر بهدف وضع رأس The Weeknd على الجسم الملطخ بالدماء ، وكأن الكليب دعوة للعنف والقتل .

وقد تم إخراج الكليب من قبل الثنائى الشهير RJ Sanchez و Pasqual Gutierrez ، المعروفين باسم Cliqua ، والذى تعاون أيضا مع النجم العالمى Bad Bunny فى كليب "Bichiyal" فى وقت سابق من هذا العام.





كلمات الاغنية :

No-no, no-no, no-no-no

I let you down, I led you on

I never thought I'd be here without you

Don't let me drown inside your arms

Bad thoughts inside my mind

When the darkness comes, you're my light, baby

My light, baby, my light when it's dark, yeah

I'm too high, baby, too high, baby

'Cause I know right now, that I lost it (hey)

It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)

I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late to save my

I can't trust (I can't trust) where I live (where I live)

Anymore (anymore, anymore, anymore)

Sources say that we're done, how would they know?

Advertisements

We're in hell, it's disguised as a paradise with flashing lights

I just wanna believe there's so much more (hey, woo, hey, woo, hey)

It's way too late to save our souls, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)

I made mistakes, I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)

It's way too late to save my

And, ooh, I tell myself I should get over you

I said ooh, I know I'd rather be all over you

I'm trying, trying, but I, I just want your body

Riding slow on top of me, girl, on top of me

I want you, babe, ooh-ooh

It's way too late (late) to save our souls

Baby (souls, baby, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)

It's way too late, we're on our own (baby, on my own)

I made mistakes (mistakes), I did you wrong, baby (oh, oh, yeah)



1



3



4