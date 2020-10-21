كيت ميدلتون تتألق بالأحمر في شوارع لندن

View this post on Instagram

Having seen the incredible response from people around the UK to the digital exhibition, we have brought #HoldStill2020 to the streets of the UK. Today The Duke and Duchess visited the Hold Still posters on display in Waterloo, London to see some of the portraits up close. With the support of @NationalPortraitGallery and @CoopUk, Hold Still portraits will be on display in 112 sites across 80 towns, cities, and boroughs over the coming weeks. After seeing the portraits on display, The Duke and Duchess met with NHS workers at St.Barts, three of which were featured in the final 100 images for their image 'All in this together' - an incredibly moving image, showcasing the camaraderie of the NHS community. Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge in May 2020, Hold Still created a unique collective portrait of the UK during lockdown. Over 31,500 entries were submitted between May and June — taken all over the nation by all age groups.