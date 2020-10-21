كيت ميدلتون تتألق بالأحمر في شوارع لندن

- 1/4
متابعة بتجــــــــــــرد: قامت كيت ميدلتون وزوجها الأمير ويليام بزيارة إلى مدينة واترلو في لندن ليشاهدا عن قرب ملصقات مشروع التصوير الفوتوغرافي Hold Still المعروضة في الشوارع، كونها تعرض قصصاً مؤثرة وملهمة.
وتم عرض أبرز 100 صورة لمشروع التصوير الفوتوغرافي Hold Still في شوارع لندن وفي مناطق متعددة من المملكة المتحدة، وهذا المشروع قد أطلقته كيت ميدلتون دوقة كمبردج، في بداية جائحة كورونا لتشجيع البريطانيين على تقديم صور لحياتهم اليومية ولتسجيل لمحة لبريطانيا في ظل فترة الإغلاق التي شهدتها البلاد.
وفي هذه المناسبة، أطلت كيت بكامل أناقتها إذ ارتدت معطفاً طويلاً باللون الأحمر اختارته من علامة ألكسندر ماكوين الراقية، ونسقته مع تيشرت باللون الأبيض وتنورة سوداء.
وبعد مشاهدة الصور المعروضة، التقى الدوق والدوقة ببعض الأطباء والممرضات العاملين في مستشفى St Bartholomew والذين وُثِّقت أعمالهم البطولية التي قاموا بها خلال جائحة كورونا في المشروع.
Having seen the incredible response from people around the UK to the digital exhibition, we have brought #HoldStill2020 to the streets of the UK. Today The Duke and Duchess visited the Hold Still posters on display in Waterloo, London to see some of the portraits up close. With the support of @NationalPortraitGallery and @CoopUk, Hold Still portraits will be on display in 112 sites across 80 towns, cities, and boroughs over the coming weeks. After seeing the portraits on display, The Duke and Duchess met with NHS workers at St.Barts, three of which were featured in the final 100 images for their image 'All in this together' - an incredibly moving image, showcasing the camaraderie of the NHS community. Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge in May 2020, Hold Still created a unique collective portrait of the UK during lockdown. Over 31,500 entries were submitted between May and June — taken all over the nation by all age groups.View this post on Instagram
