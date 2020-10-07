بالصور – كيت ميدلتون تتألق خلال زيارتها جامعة ديربي

متابعة بتجــــــــــــرد: قامت دوقة كامبريدج كيت ميدلتون بزيارة جامعة ديربي للتحدث مع الطلاب حول كيفية تأثر صحتهم العقلية وسط جائحة فيروس كورونا المستمر.
إذ تقول المؤسسة الخيرية الطلابية للصحة العقلية في المملكة المتحدة، إن جائحة فيروس كورونا أدت إلى تفاقم التحديات الحالية التي تواجه الصحة العقلية للطلاب، إضافة إلى خلق تحديات جديدة.
ومن ناحية أخرى تحدثت دوقة كامبريدج مع طلاب السنة الأولى وأعضاء المجتمع الرياضي وطلاب التمريض حول آثار الوباء العالمي عليهم وعلى واجباتهم المدرسية، وكيف تعمل الجامعة على دعم الجسم الطلابي.
وتأتي زيارة كيت ميدلتون قبل اليوم العالمي للصحة العقلية التي تصادف يوم 10 أكتوبر الجاري، وذلك حرصاً من كيت التي ظلت إلى جانب زوجها الأمير ويليام، مدافعة قوية لمناقشة الصحة العقلية على مر السنين.
وفي هذا العام فقط، أطلق الزوجان، متأثرين بأزمة كوفيد19، مبادرة Our Frontline، وهي مبادرة للصحة العقلية مصممة خصيصاً لعمال الطوارئ وموظفي المستشفيات الذين يكافحون الوباء.
وخلال زيارة كيت للجامعة تألقت بمعطف ضخم بقيمة 249 جنيهاً إسترلينياً وسترة محبوكة باللون الأزرق الباستيل بقيمة 119 جنيهاً إسترلينياً من تصميم ماسيمو دوتي؛ ونسقتها مع بنطلون أسود عالي الخصر؛ أما الحذاء فاختارته من الجلد المدبوغ الأسود من جيانفيتو روسي بقيمة 520 جنيهاً إسترلينياً.
أكملت كيت إطلالتها بإكسسوارات ناعمة، مرتدية عقدها المخصّص من الذهب الذي يحمل الأحرف الأولى لأطفالها الثلاثة، الأمير جورج والأميرة شارلوت والأمير لويس، يبلغ سعره 98.90 جنيهاً إسترلينياً، من صنع المجوهرات الأيرلندية الشهيرة All The Falling Stars.
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay this Saturday, The Duchess of Cambridge visited students at @DerbyUni to hear how initiatives including peer mentoring are supporting students’ mental health during the pandemic. @studentmindsorg, the UK’s student mental health charity, say that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated existing challenges facing student mental health, in addition to creating new ones. Even before the onset of COVID-19, both the severity and prevalence of common mental health conditions experienced by young adults was on the increase. However, like the sports societies and nursing students here at Derby, universities are continuing to explore new ways to support their wellbeing. Students across England and Wales now have access to trusted support through the coronavirus pandemic via @studentmindsorg Student Space, a programme that helps students to find support that is available locally at their university, in addition to providing online resources and direct support by phone and text. The 24/7 text support available via Student Space 📱 is delivered in partnership with @GiveUsAShoutInsta, a legacy initiative from the Heads Together campaign and was incubated by The Royal Foundation ahead of its launch in 2019.
