زوجة جون ليجند تفقد طفلها أثناء الولادة

"الخليج 365" من بيروت: كان النجم جون ليجند وزوجته كريسي تيغان ينتظران مولودهما الجديد وهو الثالث لهما بعد لونا (4 سنوات) وميلز (سنتان)، لكن زوجة النجم العالمي نشرت صورة تبكي فيها بحرقة مع رسالة تفطر القلوب للكشف عن فقدان طفلها أثناء إنجابه.
وأعربت كريسي تيغان في رسالتها عن شعورها بالصدمة والألم العميق، فقالت "هذا الألم لم نشعر به في أي وقت سابق".
ولفتت تيغان إلى أن الطفل نزف كثيراً وعجز الأطباء عن إيقافه وتوفير الدم الذي يحتاج إليه وأضافت "كل أكياس الدم لم تكن كافية". وقالت كريسي بحزنٍ كبير: "إلى جاك، أعبر عن أسفي لأن لحظات حياتك الأولى ترافقت مع الكثير من التعقيدات".
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
