بصور مؤثرة – زوجة جون لجند تُعلن وفاة طفلهما بعد ولادته

متابعة بتجـــــــــــرد: فاجأت عارضة الأزياء الشهيرة كريسي تايغن متابعيها بإعلان خبر حزين من خلال حسابها الخاص في تطبيق الصور والفيديوهات “إنستغرام”. ولهذا نشرت صورة ظهرت فيها وهي تبكي أثناء جلوسها على سرير الفحص في أحد المستشفيات وبدت في حالة يرثى لها.
وفي التعليق، كشفت تايغن أنها فقدت طفلها الثالث، جاك، بعد ولادته. وكتبت: “نشعر بالصدمة والألم العميق. وهو ألم لم نشعر به من قبل. لم نتمكن من إيقاف نزف طفلنا ومن توفير الدماء التي يحتاج إليها رغم كل أكياس الدم. لم يكن ذلك كافياً”.
وأضافت: “نحن لا نقرر عادة أسماء أطفالنا قبل ولادتهم وحتى نغادر المستشفى. لكننا، لسبب ما، بدأنا نطلق على الصغير اسم جاك. وسيبقى بالنسبة إلينا جاك. لقد حاول بجد أن يكون جزءاً من أسرتنا وسيكون دائماً كذلك”.
واختتمت بالقول: “إلى جاك، أعبّر عن بالغ أسفي لأن لحظات حياتك الأولى ترافقت مع الكثير من التعقيدات”. كما توجّهت تايغن بالشكر إلى كل من مدّها بالطاقة الإيجابية والأفكار ومن صلّوا من أجلها.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.View this post on Instagram
