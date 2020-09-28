عملاق "لعبة العروش" ذا ماونتن يستقبل طفله الأول من زوجته كيلسي

- 1/2
كتبت: ياسمين عمرو في الاثنين 28 سبتمبر 2020 10:42 مساءً - بعد سنوات قصيرة من الحب والزواج ،توجت كيلسي هينسون علاقتها الرائعة مع زوجها الرياضي والممثل العملاق هافثور يوليوس بيورنسون الشهير بلقب" ذا ماونتن "،عملاق مسلسل "لعبة العروش" الأيسلندي الجنسية البالغ من العمر "32 عاماً" ،بإنجابها طفلها الأول منه.
وقد استقبل هافثور بيورنسون" ذا ماونتن" طفله الأول من زوجته كيلسي هينسون بسعادة ،وشارك جمهوره الكبير بالخبر السعيد عبر منشور طويل عبر حساباته الخاصة بمواقع التواصل الإجتماعي ،خاصةً: "فيسبوك" و"أنستغرام"،كشف فيها تفاصيل الولادة التي تمت يوم أول أمس السبت 26 أيلول- سبتمبر 2020 الجاري.
26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother ❤️ . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.View this post on Instagram
وقال ذا ماونتن بمنشوره: الساعة 6 صباحاً أيقظتني كيلسي وأخبرتني أنها كادت تفقد مياهاً ،قفزت فوراً من السرير ،فعاجلتني بقولها: حسنا هيا بنا،بقيت هادئة وردت بضحكة وقالت:لا لن نذهب بعد.
ثم طلبت الإتصال بقابلتنا التي أجابت عليها مرة أخرى: لا دعنا ننتظر بعض الوقت.
في الساعة السابعة والربع،قررت كيلسي تجربة الحمام،وقبل أن تفعل ذلك،تصاعدت الإنقباضات بقوة، فقالت القابلة أنه قد حان وقت الذهاب للعيادة والإستعداد للولادة،فوافقت كيلسي.
في الساعة الثامنة و40 دقيقة ،وصلنا إلى مركز الولادة "بيوركين" بعد قيادة سريعة استمرت لمدة 10 دقائق،وخلال 15 دقيقة امتلأ حوض الولادة بالماء،واستقبلنا طفلنا القوي والجميل بأتم صحة وشكل الذي دخل العالم،و يزن 3530 جراما،و52 سم في الساعة 11 و19 دقيقة صباحاً من يوم السبت 26 أيلول- سبتمبر.وتلقينا أروع مكالمة هاتفية من ابنتي لتتعرف على شقيقها الصغير .
أخفى إسمه ليزيد من شغف وتشويق الملايين من معجبيه
فهافثور بيورنسون "ذا ماونتن" أباً لابنة جميلة تدعى "ليزا ليف " من شريكته السابقة ثيلما بيورك ستيمان.
لكن ذا ماونتن لم يكشف كل شيء عن طفله الأول من كيلسي ،وأخفى إسمه ليزيد من شغف وتشويق الملايين من معجبيه حول العالم،ووعدهم بكشف إسمه بمنشور آخر بوقت قريب جداً.
وكانت كيلسي قد أعلنت عن حملها لأول مرة في شهر إبريل- نيسان 2020 الماضي إلى جانب نشرها صور حفل إعلان جنس جنينها الأول الذكر من زوجها هافثور بيورنسون الشهير بذا ماونتن.
