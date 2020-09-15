شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن لوداكريس يتعاون مع فيوتشر ذا رابر فى أغنية Found You.. فيديو وكلمات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تعاون النجم العالمى لوداكريس مع المغنى الشهير فيوتشر ذا رابر "Chance The Rapper" فى أغنية جديدة تم إطلاقها مؤخرا ولاقت إعجاب قطاع كبير من محبى وعشاقى النجمين.

الأغنية التى جمعت لوداكريس مع المغنى الشهير فيوتشر ذا رابر حملت اسم "Found You"، وهى الأغنية التى أشار إليها لوداكريس البالغ من العمر 43 عاما شهر مايو الماضى لكن تم إطلاقها مؤخراً.

كلمات أغنية " Found You" :

[Verse 1: Ludacris]

Woo, God's creation, no filters, no imitation

Observations, consistent, you're amazin'

So fine, wishin' that you were mine, but know that I'm quite patient

It's so divine, intelligent conversations

Stimulatin' your mind, where's my invitation?

I'd kill for the time to stop the clock

Pull up to your block, in a drop, would love your cooperation

Reserved a place in my heart, and I'm handlin' all accommodations

I'm so floored, you should win an award, for best spirit

I'm hearin' you got all my nominations, all in moderation

Takin' it slow but my mind racin', losin' all my concentration

I'm spaced out but I'm readin' the signs

And when the stars align, you're my beautiful constellation

[Chorus: Chance The Rapper]

Ayy

So soft, so soft to the touch

Type love that cause fools to rush

Type love that comes in the clutch

Hey yeah, hey yeah

I learned it's all by design

So delicate, so fine (So fine)

I was lost but you brought me right back

I just fell in your lap, I had to follow the map

Then I found you

[Verse 2: Ludacris]

Ha, beautiful creature, complex, overachiever

Nice to meet you, my antenna's tryna receive you

Your action, you're the special attraction

Lovin' all of your features, get the picture?

Proverbs, 33:4, I'm caught in the scriptures

I found the fountain of youth, and you're the elixir

It's the truth and I promise to never mislead ya

One of the millions of fan in your arena

If you was a song then I would stream ya

If you was a novel then I would read ya

Over and over, what's the procedure to please ya?

Ha, you such a diva

Woman of my dreams, I'm such a believer

My heart's tryna get in touch, let me reach you

I got food for your soul, let me feed you

[Chorus: Chance The Rapper]

Ayy

So soft, so soft to the touch

Type love that cause fools to rush

Type love that comes in the clutch

Hey yeah, hey yeah

I learned it's all by design

So delicate, so fine (So fine)

I was lost but you brought me right back

I just fell in your lap, I had to follow the map

Then I found you