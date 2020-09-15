شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن لوداكريس يتعاون مع فيوتشر ذا رابر فى أغنية Found You.. فيديو وكلمات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تعاون النجم العالمى لوداكريس مع المغنى الشهير فيوتشر ذا رابر "Chance The Rapper" فى أغنية جديدة تم إطلاقها مؤخرا ولاقت إعجاب قطاع كبير من محبى وعشاقى النجمين.
الأغنية التى جمعت لوداكريس مع المغنى الشهير فيوتشر ذا رابر حملت اسم "Found You"، وهى الأغنية التى أشار إليها لوداكريس البالغ من العمر 43 عاما شهر مايو الماضى لكن تم إطلاقها مؤخراً.
كلمات أغنية " Found You" :
[Verse 1: Ludacris]
Woo, God's creation, no filters, no imitation
Observations, consistent, you're amazin'
So fine, wishin' that you were mine, but know that I'm quite patient
It's so divine, intelligent conversations
Stimulatin' your mind, where's my invitation?
I'd kill for the time to stop the clock
Pull up to your block, in a drop, would love your cooperation
Reserved a place in my heart, and I'm handlin' all accommodations
I'm so floored, you should win an award, for best spirit
I'm hearin' you got all my nominations, all in moderation
Takin' it slow but my mind racin', losin' all my concentration
I'm spaced out but I'm readin' the signs
And when the stars align, you're my beautiful constellation
[Chorus: Chance The Rapper]
Ayy
So soft, so soft to the touch
Type love that cause fools to rush
Type love that comes in the clutch
Hey yeah, hey yeah
I learned it's all by design
So delicate, so fine (So fine)
I was lost but you brought me right back
I just fell in your lap, I had to follow the map
Then I found you
[Verse 2: Ludacris]
Ha, beautiful creature, complex, overachiever
Nice to meet you, my antenna's tryna receive you
Your action, you're the special attraction
Lovin' all of your features, get the picture?
Proverbs, 33:4, I'm caught in the scriptures
I found the fountain of youth, and you're the elixir
It's the truth and I promise to never mislead ya
One of the millions of fan in your arena
If you was a song then I would stream ya
If you was a novel then I would read ya
Over and over, what's the procedure to please ya?
Ha, you such a diva
Woman of my dreams, I'm such a believer
My heart's tryna get in touch, let me reach you
I got food for your soul, let me feed you
[Chorus: Chance The Rapper]
Ayy
So soft, so soft to the touch
Type love that cause fools to rush
Type love that comes in the clutch
Hey yeah, hey yeah
I learned it's all by design
So delicate, so fine (So fine)
I was lost but you brought me right back
I just fell in your lap, I had to follow the map
Then I found you
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر لوداكريس يتعاون مع فيوتشر ذا رابر فى أغنية Found You.. فيديو وكلمات لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.