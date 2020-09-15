خالد الذهبي يكشف عن معاناة والدته أصالة برسالة مؤثرة

View this post on Instagram

Mama, you carried all the weight your whole life. Wish I can take care of you, like you do for our family. You have the purest soul, and it kills me to see you go to work everyday while I know your still hurting, but I’ll always be there to remind you how special you are. You have the purest heart in the world ma, even at our darkest times, you keep reminding me how blessed we are, so it’s only right. Never had anyone in my corner, but you ma, even with everything thats going on you still managed to pour your heart and soul to create the greatest album I have ever heard and I truly mean it. I can never repay you for everything you have taught me. Your the most caring person I know my angel. Wishing I can shield you from all the coldness In this world. Cause that’s what you been doing your whole life. It’s time for me to do the same.... I know how stressed out you get, but just know I will do everything in my power to carry and cherish everything you taught me so you can always be proud of what you raised. I’m so proud of you my queen ❤️