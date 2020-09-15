خالد الذهبي يكشف عن معاناة والدته أصالة برسالة مؤثرة

متابعة بتجـــــــــــــرد: وجّه خالد الذهبي إبن الفنانة السورية أصالة من طليقها أيمن الذهبي رسالة مؤثرة لها، إذ نشر عبر صفحته الخاصة على موقع “إنستغرام” صورة تجمعه بها من طفولته.
وعلّق خالد على الصورة بالقول: “ماما، لقد حملتي الهم طيلة حياتك، أتمنى لو أنه باستطاعتي الاهتمام بك كما تفعلين مع عائلتك، تمتلكين أنقى روح، ويقتلني ذهابك للعمل كل يوم وأنا أعلم أنك لا تزالين مجروحة، ولكنني سأظل دائما هنا أذكرك كم أنك مهمة، تمتلكين أنقى قلب في العالم يا أمي فحتى في أكثر أوقاتنا ظلاما تظلي تذكرينا بحجم النعم التي نمتلكها ولم يقف أحد معي في شدتي سواك يا أمي”.
وأضاف: “ورغم كل الصراعات التي تخوضيها لا زال بإمكانك اعتصار قلبك لتطرحي أعظم ألبوم غنائي سمعته في حياتي وأنا أعي ما أقول جيدا، لا أستطيع أن أوفيكي ما علمتيني إياه، أنت أكثر شخص عطوف أعرفه يا ملاكي، أتمنى لو كان باستطاعتي تدفئتك وانتشالك من كل برودة هذا العالم، لأن هذا ما كنتي تفعليه لنا طيلة حياتك، وهذا وقتي لأفعل مثلك، أعلم بأي ضغط تشعرين،ولكنني أعلم أنني سأبذل ما في وسعي لأطبق ما علمتيني إياه لتكوني فخورة بنتيجة تربيتك، أنا فخور بكي يا ملكتي”.
وحصدت صورة خالد الذهبي تفاعلًا ملحوظًا من المتابعين وآلاف الإعجابات والتعليقات.
View this post on Instagram
Mama, you carried all the weight your whole life. Wish I can take care of you, like you do for our family. You have the purest soul, and it kills me to see you go to work everyday while I know your still hurting, but I’ll always be there to remind you how special you are. You have the purest heart in the world ma, even at our darkest times, you keep reminding me how blessed we are, so it’s only right. Never had anyone in my corner, but you ma, even with everything thats going on you still managed to pour your heart and soul to create the greatest album I have ever heard and I truly mean it. I can never repay you for everything you have taught me. Your the most caring person I know my angel. Wishing I can shield you from all the coldness In this world. Cause that’s what you been doing your whole life. It’s time for me to do the same.... I know how stressed out you get, but just know I will do everything in my power to carry and cherish everything you taught me so you can always be proud of what you raised. I’m so proud of you my queen ❤️View this post on Instagram
Mama, you carried all the weight your whole life. Wish I can take care of you, like you do for our family. You have the purest soul, and it kills me to see you go to work everyday while I know your still hurting, but I’ll always be there to remind you how special you are. You have the purest heart in the world ma, even at our darkest times, you keep reminding me how blessed we are, so it’s only right. Never had anyone in my corner, but you ma, even with everything thats going on you still managed to pour your heart and soul to create the greatest album I have ever heard and I truly mean it. I can never repay you for everything you have taught me. Your the most caring person I know my angel. Wishing I can shield you from all the coldness In this world. Cause that’s what you been doing your whole life. It’s time for me to do the same.... I know how stressed out you get, but just know I will do everything in my power to carry and cherish everything you taught me so you can always be proud of what you raised. I’m so proud of you my queen ❤️
AdvertisementsView this post on Instagram
Mama, you carried all the weight your whole life. Wish I can take care of you, like you do for our family. You have the purest soul, and it kills me to see you go to work everyday while I know your still hurting, but I’ll always be there to remind you how special you are. You have the purest heart in the world ma, even at our darkest times, you keep reminding me how blessed we are, so it’s only right. Never had anyone in my corner, but you ma, even with everything thats going on you still managed to pour your heart and soul to create the greatest album I have ever heard and I truly mean it. I can never repay you for everything you have taught me. Your the most caring person I know my angel. Wishing I can shield you from all the coldness In this world. Cause that’s what you been doing your whole life. It’s time for me to do the same.... I know how stressed out you get, but just know I will do everything in my power to carry and cherish everything you taught me so you can always be proud of what you raised. I’m so proud of you my queen ❤️View this post on Instagram
Mama, you carried all the weight your whole life. Wish I can take care of you, like you do for our family. You have the purest soul, and it kills me to see you go to work everyday while I know your still hurting, but I’ll always be there to remind you how special you are. You have the purest heart in the world ma, even at our darkest times, you keep reminding me how blessed we are, so it’s only right. Never had anyone in my corner, but you ma, even with everything thats going on you still managed to pour your heart and soul to create the greatest album I have ever heard and I truly mean it. I can never repay you for everything you have taught me. Your the most caring person I know my angel. Wishing I can shield you from all the coldness In this world. Cause that’s what you been doing your whole life. It’s time for me to do the same.... I know how stressed out you get, but just know I will do everything in my power to carry and cherish everything you taught me so you can always be proud of what you raised. I’m so proud of you my queen ❤️
A post shared by Khaled Zahabi (@loodyagain) on Sep 14, 2020 at 1:20am PDT
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر خالد الذهبي يكشف عن معاناة والدته أصالة برسالة مؤثرة لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على بتجرد وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.