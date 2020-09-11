لن تصدق كم سعر ماسة وزنها 102 قيراط

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS: For the first time in auction history, Sotheby’s will offer this highly important 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Oval Diamond ‘without reserve’, meaning that the highest bid will win, regardless of the amount, or the intrinsic value of the diamond itself. Never before has a diamond of this caliber - or indeed any work of art or object of this importance and inherent value - been offered this way. Only seven D colour Internally Flawless or Flawless white diamonds over 100 carats have been sold at auction, making this the eighth. Exceedingly rare, this gem has achieved the highest rankings under each of the standards by which the quality of a diamond is judged; color, cut, clarity and carat weight, also known as ‘the four c’s’. The remarkable 102.39-carat diamond will be offered in a stand-alone, single lot live auction on 5 October 2020 in Hong Kong, with bidding open online from 15 September. #Sothebys #SothebysJewels #Diamond #Diamonds #100carat

