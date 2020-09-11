لن تصدق كم سعر ماسة وزنها 102 قيراط

- 1/2
آخر تحديث: 11 - سبتمبر - 2020 7:56 مساءً
حجر ماسي
عـُرف الألماس منذ القدم كأحد الأحجار ذات القيمة التجارية. وازدادت شعبية الألماس في القرن التاسع عشر مع ازدياد الإنتاج العالمي وتحسن الطرق التجارية في أرجاء العالم ودخول الطرق العلمية في القطع والصقل والاحتكار العالمي لتلك السلعة من قبل بعض الشركات.
ويعتبر الألماس حجر ذو قيمة مهمة في صناعة الحلي بالإضافة إلى استعمالات صناعية أخرى مثل استخدام الألماس على رأس انابيب حفر الآبار العميقة كالماء والبترول والغاز الطبيعي بالإضافة إلى استخداماته في الأجهزة الإلكترونية والأجهزة الطبية والمعدات الصناعية وقص الزجاج وغيرها.
وبحسب ما ذكرت صحيفة ديلي ميل، تعرض دار سوذبي للمزادات واحدة من أندر الماسات في العالم، بحجم بيضة وزنها 102 قيراط، للبيع في مزاد عبر الإنترنت بداية الشهر المقبل.
ومن المتوقع أن تصبح الماسة أغلى جوهرة يتم بيعها على الإطلاق إلى مزادات عبر الإنترنت، حيث من المنتظر أن تحقق ما بين 12 و30 مليون دولار.
وقالت دار سوذبي للمزادات إن الماسة البيضاء التي لا تشوبها شائبة، هي ثاني أكبر ماسة بيضاوية من نوعها تُعرض في مزاد.
وكانت الماسة الأكبر بوزن 118.28 قيراطا، وسجلت سعرا قياسيا بلغ 30.8 مليون دولار عندما بيعت في مزاد عام 2013.
وقال كويغ برونينغ، رئيس قسم المجوهرات في دار سوذبي للمزادات بنيويورك: “بيع الماس من هذا العيار والحجم بما بين 11.9 مليون دولار إلى 33.7 مليون دولار”.
وبيعت 7 ماسات فقط من هذا النوع، والمعروفة في عالم التجارة باسم الماس الأبيض الخالي من العيوب أو الماس “المثالي”، والتي تزيد عن 100 قيراط، في مزادات سابقة.
وسيتم بيع الماسة من دون سعر ابتدائي في دار سوذبي في هونغ كونغ في 5 أكتوبر.
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS: For the first time in auction history, Sotheby’s will offer this highly important 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Oval Diamond ‘without reserve’, meaning that the highest bid will win, regardless of the amount, or the intrinsic value of the diamond itself. Never before has a diamond of this caliber - or indeed any work of art or object of this importance and inherent value - been offered this way. Only seven D colour Internally Flawless or Flawless white diamonds over 100 carats have been sold at auction, making this the eighth. Exceedingly rare, this gem has achieved the highest rankings under each of the standards by which the quality of a diamond is judged; color, cut, clarity and carat weight, also known as ‘the four c’s’. The remarkable 102.39-carat diamond will be offered in a stand-alone, single lot live auction on 5 October 2020 in Hong Kong, with bidding open online from 15 September. #Sothebys #SothebysJewels #Diamond #Diamonds #100carat
A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys) on Sep 10, 2020 at 3:18am PDT
وقالت دار سوذبي إن الحجر الكريم قطع من 271 قيراطا تم اكتشافها في منجم بمقاطعة أونتاريو الكندية عام 2018 وتم قصها وصقلها لأكثر من عام.
