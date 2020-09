شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن SZA تطلق كليب مع تى دولا ساين بعنوان "Hit Different".. فيديو وكلمات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية SZA كليب جديدا عبر قناتها الخاصة بموقع يوتيوب مع نجم الراب العالمى Ty Dolla $ ign تى دولا ساين، حمل اسم "Hit Different" من إخراج سولانا.

وفى الأغنية تغنى SZA ذات الـ29 عاما عن فكرة الوقوع فى حب الشخص الخطأ.

حصد كليب "Hit Different " نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 2.2 مليون شخص علي موقع يوتيوب وذلك في اليوم الأول من إطلاقه.

كلمات الأغنية :

[Chorus: Ty Dolla $ign with SZA]

Hit different, hit different

Hit different, hit different (Hit different)

Hit different, hit different (Oh)

Hit different (Oh), hit different (Oh)

Hit different when I'm sittin' here

Alone, all by myself (Alone, all by myself)

Hit different when I think you might be

With somebody else (Na-na-na, na)

And it hit different, hit different

Hit different, hit different (Oh, na-na-na, na-na-na)

Hit different, hit different (Mmm)

Hit different (Na-na, oh), this shit

Oh woah, yeah (Oh)

Oh woah (Yeah), yeah

[Verse 1: SZA]

I was into you from the beginning even if you wasn't mine

Scared to admit my shortcomings led to overdraft in this affair, declining

Quicker than we started, evidence we misaligned

Man, I get more in love (More in love) with you each argument

Somethin' wrong with me, I like the way you screw your face up

Trigger me right when I need it

You wrong, but I can't get along without you

It's a shame and I can't blame myself, keep on lovin' you

You do it different

[Pre-Chorus: SZA with Ty Dolla $ign, Ty Dolla $ign]

All that I know is

Mirrors inside me

They recognize you

Please, don't deny me (Me, yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus: Ty Dolla $ign with SZA, SZA]

Hit different, hit different (It hit different)

Hit different, hit different (Hit different, ooh)

Hit different, hit different (Mmm)

Hit different (Ooh), hit different (Oh)

Hit different when I'm sittin' here

Alone, all by myself (Alone, all by myself)

Advertisements

Hit different when I think you might be

With somebody else (Na-na-na, na)

And it hit different, hit different (It hit different)

Hit different, hit different (Oh, na-na-na, na-na-na, oh)

Hit different, hit different (Mmm)

Hit different (Oh), this shit

Oh woah (Woah, woah, woah), yeah (Oh, yeah)

Oh woah (Woah, woah woah), yeah

[Verse 2: SZA]

You still wit' it, when you want it, got to keep me, I am chill

Don't trip when you see me out, kickin' with my new bitch

I'll still hang around even though you cappin', cappin'

I could pretend you was my main nigga

Bet you love just how that feels (Oh, shit)

Out of my way, you out of pocket, need clear vision, boy (Vision)

Can't trust decision when you near me

Get myself caught in your crossfire

You a wild one, and I'm wading in you like it's cool water

Like it's cool when you pull up boo'd up with a new and it's not me

[Pre-Chorus: SZA with Ty Dolla $ign, Ty Dolla $ign]

All that I know is (All that I know is)

Mirrors inside me (Mirrors inside me)

They recognize you (They recognize, oh, they recognize)

Please, don't deny me (Please don't, baby, oh, ooh, yeah)

[Chorus: Ty Dolla $ign with SZA, SZA]

Hit different, hit different

Hit different (Hit different), hit different

Hit different, hit different (Mmm)

Hit different (Oh), hit different (Oh)

Hit different when I'm sittin' here

Alone, all by myself (Alone, all by myself)

Hit different when I think you might be

With somebody else (Ooh, yeah)

And it hit different, hit different (It hit different)

Hit different, hit different (Oh, na-na-na, na-na-na, oh)

Hit different, hit different (Mmm)

Hit different (Oh), this shit

Oh woah (Woah, woah, woah), yeah (Oh, yeah)

Oh woah (Woah, woah woah, yeah), yeah