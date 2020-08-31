شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Ice Cream يجمع سيلينا جوميز مع "BLACKPINK".. كلمات وفيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق الفريق الكورى الشهير "BLACKPINK" كليب جديد مع النجمة العالمية سيلينا جوميز، وذلك علي القناة الخاصة بالفريق علي موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب"، والكليب يحمل اسم "Ice Cream"، وتم تصويره كاملا في لوس أنجلوس بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وما لفت الأنظار ألوان " الباستيل " المريحة للعين التي ظهر بها الكليب، واستطاع كليب " Ice Cream " أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 111 مليون مشاهدة خلال يومين فقط علي موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب " .

كلمات الأغنية :

Come a little closer cause you looking thirsty

Imma make it better sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly

Get it free like Willy

In the jeans like Billie

You be poppin’ like a wheelie

Even in the sun you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick but it’s too cold to bite me

Brrr brrr frozen

You’re the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses

Keep it fresh like roses

Look so good yeah look so sweet

Looking good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be

Look so good yeah look so sweet

Baby you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream

You can double dip cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin’ chillin’

Ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’ chillin’

Ice cream chillin’

I know that my heart could be so cold

But I’m sweet for you come put me in a cone

You’re the only touch yeah they get me melting

He’s my favorite flavor always gonna pick him

You’re the cherry piece just stay on top of me so

I can’t see nobody else for me no

Get it flip it scoop it

Do it like that ah yeah ah yeah

Like it love it lick it

Do it like lalala oh yeah

Look so good yeah look so sweet

Looking good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be

Look so good yeah look so sweet

Baby you deserve a treat































