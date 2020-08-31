- 1/9
- 2/9
- 3/9
- 4/9
- 5/9
- 6/9
- 7/9
- 8/9
- 9/9
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Ice Cream يجمع سيلينا جوميز مع "BLACKPINK".. كلمات وفيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلق الفريق الكورى الشهير "BLACKPINK" كليب جديد مع النجمة العالمية سيلينا جوميز، وذلك علي القناة الخاصة بالفريق علي موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب"، والكليب يحمل اسم "Ice Cream"، وتم تصويره كاملا في لوس أنجلوس بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وما لفت الأنظار ألوان " الباستيل " المريحة للعين التي ظهر بها الكليب، واستطاع كليب " Ice Cream " أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 111 مليون مشاهدة خلال يومين فقط علي موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب " .
كلمات الأغنية :
Come a little closer cause you looking thirsty
Imma make it better sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly
Get it free like Willy
In the jeans like Billie
You be poppin’ like a wheelie
Even in the sun you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick but it’s too cold to bite me
Brrr brrr frozen
You’re the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses
Keep it fresh like roses
Look so good yeah look so sweet
Looking good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be
Look so good yeah look so sweet
Baby you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist so he call me ice cream
You can double dip cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin’ chillin’
Ice cream chillin’
Ice cream chillin’ chillin’
Ice cream chillin’
I know that my heart could be so cold
But I’m sweet for you come put me in a cone
You’re the only touch yeah they get me melting
He’s my favorite flavor always gonna pick him
You’re the cherry piece just stay on top of me so
I can’t see nobody else for me no
Get it flip it scoop it
Do it like that ah yeah ah yeah
Like it love it lick it
Do it like lalala oh yeah
Look so good yeah look so sweet
Looking good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge right where the ice be
Look so good yeah look so sweet
Baby you deserve a treat
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كليب Ice Cream يجمع سيلينا جوميز مع "BLACKPINK".. كلمات وفيديو لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.