مصور البيت الأبيض السابق يستعيد ذكريات استقبال أوباما للراحل شادويك بوسمان

View this post on Instagram

When President Obama screened 42, the biographical sports film about Jackie Robinson, at the White House, he invited the filmmakers and actors.⁣ ⁣ Though he was the star of the film, Chadwick Boseman chose to sit in the third row (that’s him on the aisle seat). It was his first big role and in subsequent years this somewhat unknown actor became a bonafide star in movies like Marshall, 21 Bridges and Black Panther.⁣ ⁣ RIP Chadwick, you left us too soon.⁣ ⁣ P.S. Yes, that’s Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow, in the front row.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣

Advertisements