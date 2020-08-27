كايتي بيري تنشر الصورة الأولى لمولودتها

- 1/2
اطلقت المغنية الأميركية كايتي بيري على طفلتها الأولى من خطيبها الممثل البريطاني أورلاندو بلوم اسم دايزي دوف بلوم ويعني زهرة الأقحوان وطائر الحمام.
وهنّأت منظمة “اليونيسف” بيري بإنجابها، خصوصاً أن الأخيرة سفيرتها للنوايا الحسنة. ونُشرت الصورة الأولى لمولودة بيري في حسابها الخاص عبر موقع “إنستغرام” على صفحات “اليونيسف”.
وأشار الثنائي بصفتهما سفراء للنوايا الحسنة، إلى أن ولادة الطفل سليم ومعافى أصبحت من الأمور الشائكة هذه الأيام، لأن مجال الرعاية الصحية يعاني من نقص كبير في جميع أنحاء العالم. ومع ذلك أنشآ سويّاً صفحة لدعوة محبيهما للتبرّع لصالح الأمومة والطفولة حول العالم، تحت إشراف “اليونيسف”.
وكان بيري قد اشتهرت في 2008 بفضل أغانيها المنفردة “قبلت فتاة” و”ساخن وبارد” التي أضافتهم لألبومها الثاني “واحد من الصبيان” وهو في نمط موسيقى البوب روك، وتسببت تلك الأغنيتين المنفردتين في إثارة الجدل كما اشتهرت بيري بملابسها الأصلية والمسلية المزينة بالألوان اللامعة التي تحتوي على مواضيع متعلقة بالأطعمة.
حازت بيري على العديد من الجوائز حتى اليوم ومن ضمنهم أربع مرات على جائزة موسوعة غيتنيس للارقام القياسية، وضمتها مجلة فوربس لقائمة “السيدات اللاتي حصلن على مكانة عالية في الموسيقى” من عام 2011 الى 2015. وباعت 37 مليون ألبوم و138 مليون أغنية منفردة في جميع أنحاء العالم وبالتالي أصبحت إحدى المغنيات اللاتي حصلن على أكثر مبيعات في كل العصور. كما أطلقت بيري العديد من منتجات العطور التي تحمل اسمها كعلامة تجارية مثل عطور “كيلر كوين”، و”ميو!”، و”بو”، وعطر “ماد بوشن”. وفي شهر يوليو 2012 أصدرت فيلمها الوثائقي الذي يحمل اسم “كيتي بيري: جزء مني” الذي ركز على جزء من مسيرتها الفنية، وتناول أيضا قصة انفصالها عن زوجها الممثل راسل يراند.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.View this post on Instagram
