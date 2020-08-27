كيتي بيري وأورلاندو بلوم يستقبلان طفلتهما الأولى

متابعة بتجـــــــــــرد: أنجبت المغنية الأميركية كيتي بيري البالغة من العمر 35 عاماً طفلتها الأولى من النجم أورلاندو بلوم.
وأعلنت منظمة اليونيسف عن الخبر وهنأت الزوجين بعد نشرها صورة لهما وهما يمسكان بيد الطفلة الجديدة وكتبت: “مرحباً بك في العالم، ديزي دوف بلوم! يسعدنا أن نهنئ سفراء النوايا الحسنة كيتي بيري وأورلاندو بلوم”.
وأعلنت بيري عن حملها في شهر مارس الماضي في الفيديو كليب الخاص بأغنيتها “Never Worn White”وصرحت خلال مقابلة صحافية بأنها ممتنة جداً لكل ما تمكنت من تحقيقه في حياتها وقائمة أحلامها وقالت إنها رغبت بخلق مساحة شخصية خاصة بها لشيء جديد.
يشار إلى أن خطوبة المغنية كاتي بيري وأورلاندو بلوم تمت في فبراير 2019 تزامناً مع عيد الحب، وذلك بعد علاقة رومانسية دامت لثلاث سنوات.
وقال مصدر لموقع ET في مارس إنهما أجلا حفل زفافهما المخطط في اليابان هذا العام بسبب جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد.
يشار إلى أن بلوم البالغ من العمر 43 عاماً لديه طفل من زوجته السابقة ميراندا كير ويبلغ من العمر 9 سنوات.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.View this post on Instagram
