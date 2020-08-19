بالصور – لن تصدقوا أن هذه الشابة ليست ريهانا

متابعة بتجـــــــــــرد: تداول الناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صوراً لفتاة بدا أنها تشبه الفنانة العالمية ريهانا إلى حد كبير. وهو ما دفع الكثيرين إلى الإشارة إلى أنها توأمها.
وذكرت مجلة Cosmopolitan البريطانية أنها تدعى بريسيلا بياتريس وأنها تبلغ الـ28 عاماً. وتفاعل مع الصور والفيديو عدد كبير جداً من المتابعين الذين أشارا بمعظمهم إلى أنهم كادوا لا يميزون بين الفنانة وشبيهتها من النظرة الاولى.
ويبدو أن هذا الأمر لفت أيضاً نظر الفنانة نفسها حيث أعادت نشر الصور من خلال حسابها على “إنستغرام” وعلقت وكأنها تتحدث إلى نفسها: “أين ألبوم R9”.
ودفع هذا الفتاة إلى الشعور بالفرح حيث كتبت: “لا يسعني أن أصدق هذا حتى الآن. شاهدتِ الفيديو الخاص بي وقمتِ بالتعليق عليه! هل تعرفين ما أشعر به في الحقيقة الآن؟ لا يمكنني التوقف عن البكاء بسبب السعادة. إنه حلم رائع فعلاً”.
ويشار إلى أن ريهانا لا تشعر بضرورة الاستعجال في إصدار الألبوم وهو ما أكدته خلال حديث إلى برنامج Entertainment Tonight في وقت سابق حيث توجهت إلى متابعيها بالقول إن الأمر يستحق الانتظار.
Ainda é surreal tudo o que está acontecendo ,e no meu coração agora além de alegria,tem muita gratidão.. então gratidão a vocês que sempre estiveram comigo e sempre me apoiaram com muito amor ,e gratidão @badgalriri por existir! Graças a você coisas boas estão acontecendo e eu te amo tanto! Sei que você sabia que comentando aquela publicação poderia mudar a minha vida e assim fez ,e eu te agradeço eternamente ....♥ Obrigada! PS : agora eu sei o que você passa quando te cobram o álbum kkkkkkk Everything that is happening is still surreal, and in my heart now, besides the joy, there is a lot of gratitude ... so gratitude to you who has always been with me and always supported me with a lot of love, and thanks @badgalriri for existing! Thanks to you good things are happening and I love you so much! I know you knew that commenting on that publication could change my life and it did, and I thank you forever .... ♥ Thanks! PS: now i know what you go through when they charge your album hahahaView this post on Instagram
