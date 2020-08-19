بالصور – لن تصدقوا أن هذه الشابة ليست ريهانا

View this post on Instagram

Ainda é surreal tudo o que está acontecendo ,e no meu coração agora além de alegria,tem muita gratidão.. então gratidão a vocês que sempre estiveram comigo e sempre me apoiaram com muito amor ,e gratidão @badgalriri por existir! Graças a você coisas boas estão acontecendo e eu te amo tanto! Sei que você sabia que comentando aquela publicação poderia mudar a minha vida e assim fez ,e eu te agradeço eternamente ....♥ Obrigada! PS : agora eu sei o que você passa quando te cobram o álbum kkkkkkk Everything that is happening is still surreal, and in my heart now, besides the joy, there is a lot of gratitude ... so gratitude to you who has always been with me and always supported me with a lot of love, and thanks @badgalriri for existing! Thanks to you good things are happening and I love you so much! I know you knew that commenting on that publication could change my life and it did, and I thank you forever .... ♥ Thanks! PS: now i know what you go through when they charge your album hahaha