تراند اليوم : بفستان أنيق.. “مي عمر” تتألق فى أحدث ظهور- أتفرج

View this post on Instagram

Isn't it so cool that your phone can match your outfit! Thank you @samsungegypt I just fell in love with the new #GalaxyZFlip 💖 It's not just a great phone it’s everything I ever wished for; the design, the color, and how it folds to fit into my pocket, my purse and my clutches is just super impressive. #MaiomarXsamsung #TeamGalaxyEG #Maiomar #Samsung #Galaxgzflip #withgalaxy