تراند اليوم : إنجي وجدان تحتفل بعيد ميلادها ال 37 في جو عائلي – إتفرج

حرصت الفنانة إنجي وجدان، على توجيه رسالة لكل من هنأها بعيد ميلادها الـ37، الذي وافق يوم 7 يوليو.
ونشرت وجدان، صورا لها مع أسرتها عبر حسابها على إنستجرام، وعلقت: “بالأمس.. تلقيت العديد من رسائل الحب من العديد من الأصدقاء.. لقد جعلتم يومي سعيد، عدم القدرة على الإحتفال بعيد ميلادي بسبب فيروس كورونا، جعلني أشعر بالإحباط قليلاً، ولكن تلقيت العديد من المكالمات والرسائل من الأشخاص الذين اهتمت حقا بعيد ميلادي”.
وأضافت: “لأول مرة منذ وقت طويل جدا، أشعر بالرضا عن عيد ميلادي، والحمد لله جوزي بذل مجهود كبير بالأمس للتأكد من قضاء وقت جيد مع أصدقائي وعائلتي، مما وضع إبتسامة كبيرة على وجهي”.
Yesterday I received so much love from so many friends Seriously you did make my day... Not being able to celebrate my bd bec of the corona kinda made me feel a bit down But I received so many msgs and calls and texts from people that really cared. And for the first time in a very long time I felt great about my birthday Also el hamdolela @awatidi made huge effort yesterday to make sure I spent some virtual time with my dear friends and family which put a huge smile on my face until I fell asleep baheboko koloko 😘❤️ And i cant tag everyone here max is 20 people 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 @sohamamdouhriad @mahranz83 @xouzi @ksherbiny @valenzia_s @reembadawy @sherif_tamim @taherrashwan @reehamfawzi @maikotb @nancyelfadly #birthday #family #friends #quarantine #2020 #انتي_جميلة_زي_مانتي