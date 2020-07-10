تراند اليوم : إنجي وجدان تحتفل بعيد ميلادها ال 37 في جو عائلي – إتفرج

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I received so much love from so many friends Seriously you did make my day... Not being able to celebrate my bd bec of the corona kinda made me feel a bit down But I received so many msgs and calls and texts from people that really cared. And for the first time in a very long time I felt great about my birthday Also el hamdolela @awatidi made huge effort yesterday to make sure I spent some virtual time with my dear friends and family which put a huge smile on my face until I fell asleep baheboko koloko 😘❤️ And i cant tag everyone here max is 20 people 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 @sohamamdouhriad @mahranz83 @xouzi @ksherbiny @valenzia_s @reembadawy @sherif_tamim @taherrashwan @reehamfawzi @maikotb @nancyelfadly #birthday #family #friends #quarantine #2020 #انتي_جميلة_زي_مانتي