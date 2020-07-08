بريانكا شوبرا توقع عقد شراكة عابر للقارات مع أمازون

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: بعدما سعت منذ صغرها لتحقيق حلمها، وقعت بريانكا شوبرا على عقد تليفزيوني بملايين الدولارات مع شركة amazon.
ويقضي العقد على إنشاء مساحة مخصصة للمواهب من جميع أنحاء العالم لخلق محتوى تلفزيوني يتخطى حدود الموقع الجغرافي؛ وكتبت بريانكا شوبرا على صفحتها الرسمية في موقع “إنستغرام”: “بصفتي ممثلة ومنتجة، كنت أحلم دائمًا بلوحة مفتوحة من المواهب الإبداعية التي تأتي معًا من جميع أنحاء العالم لإنشاء محتوى رائع بغض النظر عن اللغة والجغرافيا. لقد كان هذا الموضوع الهدف الأساسي لشركة الإنتاج الخاصة بي Purple Pebble Pictures، وهذا الهدف سيتطور ليأخذ مسارًا جديدًا ومثيرًا مع امازون”.
وأرفقت بريانكا شوبرا منشورها بحديث صحافي أجرته لتتحدث أكثر عن الموضوع. وفي الحوار اشارت بريانكا إلى أن هذا الاتفاق يشمل عدة مشاريع على أكثر من صعيد كشفت عن احدها وهو فيلم قصير بعنوان شيلا ستقوم بأداء بطولته.
وعن amazon والتعاون قالت: ”أعتبر أمازون شريكًا عظيمًا في هذا المشروع لأن الموقع يصل إلى مختلف أنحاء العالم”. وأضافت: إن صفقة Amazon TV الخاصة بي هي صفقة عالمية، لذا يمكنني أن أتحدث في مشاريعي باللغة الهندية، اللغة الإنجليزية أوأي لغة أريدها“.
YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET’S 👏GET 👏 IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries. As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better. @purplepebblepictures @variety @marcmalkinView this post on Instagram
