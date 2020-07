تراند اليوم : نسرين طافش تثير الجدل بالـ"المايوه" وهجوم عليها بسبب رجاء الجداوي

View this post on Instagram

: I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right, you believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. #MarilynMonroe كل شيئ يحدث لسبب كل شيئ يحدث لخير مهما كان ظاهره مربك .. فباطنه خير 🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉 صباح الحب 🍉 @palazzoversacedubai