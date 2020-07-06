إميليا كلارك تدعم ناتالي إيمانويل فى حربها ضد العنصرية بتقديمها لنص "مايا أنجيلو"

It is with great honour I present to you my beautiful talented work wife and love @nathalieemmanuel reading the incredible words of Maya Angelou. This reading brought tears to my eyes. Nat would like to dedicate this reading to the global black community, to each and everyone who has been affected by anti-black racism, and the families of those who have lost their kin to the systemic hate that still governs and populates our communities. I am so proud to be able to share this with you all. Hear these words and applaud her now. The prescription as it reads in the book is this: For the condition of Oppression: To maintain one’s strength in the face of the erosive power of oppression can take unbelievable resilience. Maya Angelou’s wonderful poem ‘Still I Rise’ summons exactly that fortitude. As a black woman born in the United States of America in the 1920’s, Angelou knew more than her fair share of racism and it’s power to stifle hope. Yet her generation is the one that finally overcame the segregationist Jim Crow laws and brought civil rights to people of colour in the USA. The battle is far from over- people in every country on earth are battered by racism on a daily basis- but Angelou’s poem remains as a rallying call to maintain hope and stand tall. It is in the human spirit to overcome. You may be trampled into the dirt, but still, like dust, you’ll rise. Wherever you are, and whatever difficulties you face, remember that your internal world is always solely your own. Perhaps you have been robbed of your metaphorical, or even your literal, treasures; perhaps your ancestors were robbed of their very freedom. Still, as Angelou reminds us, dignity and determination in the face of oppression can become weapons; and pride and strength are a rebellion in themselves. Your gold mines survive in your laugh, and your diamonds in your dance. Nobody can take those from you. Thank you thank you @nathalieemmanuel for your magic! ????❤️???????????? @thepoetrypharmacy @thepoetryremedy

