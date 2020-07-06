- 1/3
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن إميليا كلارك تدعم ناتالي إيمانويل فى حربها ضد العنصرية بتقديمها لنص "مايا أنجيلو" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - حرصت النجمة العالمية إميليا كلارك صاحبة شخصية "دينيريس تايجريان" في مسلسل Game of thrones، على دعم صديقتها النجمة العالمية ناتالي إيمانويل، التي شاركتها في بطولة المسلسل الشهير، في حربها ضد العنصرية التي تشارك فيها ضمن احتجاجات أصحاب البشرة السمراء في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.
ونشرت النجمة العالمية صاحبة الـ 33 عاماً، مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الشخصي بموقع الصور انستجرام، يظهر من خلاله ناتالي إيمانويل، وهي تردد نص المناضلة الشهيرة "مايا أنجيلو" في مكافحتها لأصحاب البشرة السمراء خلال العقود الماضية.
It is with great honour I present to you my beautiful talented work wife and love @nathalieemmanuel reading the incredible words of Maya Angelou. This reading brought tears to my eyes. Nat would like to dedicate this reading to the global black community, to each and everyone who has been affected by anti-black racism, and the families of those who have lost their kin to the systemic hate that still governs and populates our communities. I am so proud to be able to share this with you all. Hear these words and applaud her now. The prescription as it reads in the book is this: For the condition of Oppression: To maintain one’s strength in the face of the erosive power of oppression can take unbelievable resilience. Maya Angelou’s wonderful poem ‘Still I Rise’ summons exactly that fortitude. As a black woman born in the United States of America in the 1920’s, Angelou knew more than her fair share of racism and it’s power to stifle hope. Yet her generation is the one that finally overcame the segregationist Jim Crow laws and brought civil rights to people of colour in the USA. The battle is far from over- people in every country on earth are battered by racism on a daily basis- but Angelou’s poem remains as a rallying call to maintain hope and stand tall. It is in the human spirit to overcome. You may be trampled into the dirt, but still, like dust, you’ll rise. Wherever you are, and whatever difficulties you face, remember that your internal world is always solely your own. Perhaps you have been robbed of your metaphorical, or even your literal, treasures; perhaps your ancestors were robbed of their very freedom. Still, as Angelou reminds us, dignity and determination in the face of oppression can become weapons; and pride and strength are a rebellion in themselves. Your gold mines survive in your laugh, and your diamonds in your dance. Nobody can take those from you. Thank you thank you @nathalieemmanuel for your magic! ????❤️???????????? @thepoetrypharmacy @thepoetryremedy
وحرصت كلارك، على وصف "أنجيلو" ببضعه كلمات قائلة "بصفتها امرأة سوداء ولدت في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في عشرينيات القرن الماضي، عرفت أنجيلو بأنها من أكثر من المناضلين العادلين في مكافحة العنصرية وخلق الأمل، ومع ذلك، فإن جيلها هو الجيل الذي تغلب في النهاية على قوانين الفصل العنصري جيم كرو وجلب الحقوق المدنية للأشخاص أصحاب البشرة السمراء، في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، المعركة بعيدة كل البعد عن أن الناس في كل بلد على وجه الأرض يتعرضون للضرب بالعنصرية على أساس يومي - لكن قصيدة أنجيلو لا تزال بمثابة دعوة حاشدة للحفاظ على الأمل والوقوف.
ونشرت ناتالى إيمانويل، عبر خاصية "ستورى" انستجرام، فيديو أثناء مشاركتها فى الاحتجاجات فى لندن، اعتراضا على مقتل "جورج فلويد"، حيث حملت اللافتات التى تندد بمقتل الشاب الأمريكى ذى الأصل الأفريقى.
من بين اللافتات التى حملتها ناتالى، "كفى". وشاركت برسالة عاطفية تدعو فيها إلى التغيير، وكتبت ناتالي: "بكيت دموع المرأة الناضجة اليوم عندما صرخت باسم جورج فلويد"، بحسب صحيفة مترو.
