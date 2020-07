آن هاثاواي تطلق حملة للتوعية من الإصابة بفيروس كورونا "صورة"

View this post on Instagram

That was easily my favorite week ever on Instagram. Thank you again, Miss Lang (@aarynnlang), for giving me another chance to get it right, and for blessing us with your truth, wit, frankness, and flat out brilliance. Looking forward to making this space worthy of it. Since so many of you asked “Where’s Anne?” during the past week, here’s where I’m at: I wear a face mask because I care about others. #BlackLivesMatter. The vision of Black Trans people is critical to the liberation of this world. Love is love. Neither the human body nor the human experience come standard. None of those statements are controversial, so if you felt uncomfortable, challenged, offended, queasy-hot, tense or shut down while reading them, then this probably isn’t the right place for you. Or actually, it’s probably exactly the right place for you, but it’s your life. Anyway, back to Miss Lang and what she taught us: what moved you/surprised you the most during the past week? -AH

