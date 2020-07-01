شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فيديو وكلمات..كاتي بيري تطلق نسخة "صوتية" لأغنيتها الأخيرة Daisies والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة لعالمية كاتي بيري النسخة الصوتية لأغنيتها الأخيرة " Daisies " و ذلك علي قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب " و كانت كاتي البالغة من العمر ( 35 عاما ) قد أطلقت الكليب الرسمي لهذه الأغنية في منتصف شهر مايو الماضي و حقق حتي الآن أكثر من 19.5 مليون مشاهدة ، و كانت بيري قد فاجأت كاتي بيري عشاقها بظهورها عارية تماما في الكليب و ذلك لكي تظهر بطنها المنتفخ أثر انتظار طفلها الأول من خطيبها أورلاندو بلوم .

و أغنية " Daisies " هي الأغنية الرئيسية من ألبوم كاتي بيري الخامس و الذي من المقرر إطلاقه في 14 أغسطس المقبل .

كلمات اغنية Daisies:

Told them your dreams,

and they all started laughing

I guess you’re out of your mind til it actually happens

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never

let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that

I’m crazy

But

I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they

cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

When did we all stop believing in magic

Why did we put

all our hopes in a box in the attic

I’m the long shot

I’m the Hail Mary

Why can’t it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me

in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But

I’ll never let ‘em change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

I’m the

small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t

it be me

They told me I was out there