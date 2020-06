تراند اليوم : اعتزال مؤقت.. إليسا تثير الجدل برسالة مفاجئة

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t sleep, and that’s because of everyone of you. Weird enough, maybe this is my best concert as i am feeling all sort of emotions from your feedback and your non physical presence with me while singing each song. I felt it, and i am happy you felt it too. Thank you. Humbled. #elissa #elissakh #elissazkh @patricksawaya @bassamfattouh @yehiachokor @audiorotana @merhebmandy