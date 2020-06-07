شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو .. فريق Maroon 5 يحصد نجاح جديد بكليب "Memories" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ارتبط اسم الفريق الأمريكي الشهير " Maroon 5 " بتحقيق النجاحات المذهلة، سواء بالحفلات الغنائية التي كان يقدمها الفريق أو بالأعمال الغنائية الأخرى .

استطاع فريق Maroon 5 أن يحقق نجاح جديد بكليب " Memories " و هو من اخراج ديفيد دوبكين و تصوير المصور السينمائي جيف كروننويث ، و قد اطلقه الفريق في أكتوبر2019 ، فقد تخطت نسبة مشاهدة الكليب علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" أكثر من 508 مليون مشاهدة ، و هي نسبة كبير بالمقارنة مع عدد آخر من الكليبات التي يطلقها بعض النجوم العالمين .

كلمات الاغنية :

[Chorus]

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

[Verse 1]

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name

'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

But everything gon' be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, ayy

[Chorus]

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

[Post-Chorus]

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

[Verse 2]

There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost

When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (Ooh, yeah)

Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark

I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy

But everything gon' be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, ayy



