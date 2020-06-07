- 1/4
- 2/4
- 3/4
- 4/4
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو .. فريق Maroon 5 يحصد نجاح جديد بكليب "Memories" والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ارتبط اسم الفريق الأمريكي الشهير " Maroon 5 " بتحقيق النجاحات المذهلة، سواء بالحفلات الغنائية التي كان يقدمها الفريق أو بالأعمال الغنائية الأخرى .
استطاع فريق Maroon 5 أن يحقق نجاح جديد بكليب " Memories " و هو من اخراج ديفيد دوبكين و تصوير المصور السينمائي جيف كروننويث ، و قد اطلقه الفريق في أكتوبر2019 ، فقد تخطت نسبة مشاهدة الكليب علي موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب" أكثر من 508 مليون مشاهدة ، و هي نسبة كبير بالمقارنة مع عدد آخر من الكليبات التي يطلقها بعض النجوم العالمين .
كلمات الاغنية :
[Chorus]
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
[Verse 1]
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, ayy
[Chorus]
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
[Post-Chorus]
Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
[Verse 2]
There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (Ooh, yeah)
Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark
I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy-ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, ayy
1
2
3
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كلمات وفيديو .. فريق Maroon 5 يحصد نجاح جديد بكليب "Memories" لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.