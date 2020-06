ديكابريو يدعو إلى حماية مياه خليج في فيتنام من التلوث

View this post on Instagram

This traditional fishing village in Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam, floats atop emerald waters among lush limestone karst formations. Villagers depend on the sea for survival and make a living from fishing, aquaculture, and tourism. It looks like paradise, but their unique way of life is threatened by wastewater, plastic pollution, unsustainable tourist activities, and climate change. If Lan Ha Bay is to remain a beautiful place to live and visit, tourists must take care to reduce their environmental impact while visiting—if they visit at all. Via @NatGeoTravel | Video by @tobyharriman

