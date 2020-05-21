شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كلمات وفيديو.. دوا ليبا تحصد أكثر من 2.1 مليار مشاهدة على يوتيوب بكليبها New Rules والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أصبح تحقيق النجمة العالمية دوا ليبا للنجاحات أمر مضمون، فبمجرد أن تطلق النجمة البالغة من العمر 24 عاما أى عمل غنائى تحصد العديد من النجاحات وعبارات الإشادة سواء من المختصين بالموسيقى أو من الجمهور، وتجد حفلاتها عادة إقبالا مذهلا.

وبالرغم من إطلاق دوا ليبا كليب "New Rules" فى يوليو 2017، إلا أن هذا الكليب مازال محط إشادة من قبل المعنيين بالموسيقى والغناء ويحصد المزيد من النجاحات، فقد وصلت نسبة مشاهدة كليب "New Rules" إلى أكثر من 2.1 مليار مشاهدة على قناة دوا ليبا على موقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب" وهو بالتأكيد رقم ضخم جدا بالمقارنة مع كليبات عدد آخر من أهم و أشهر نجوم الغناء فى العالم.

يذكر أن دوا ليبا قررت أن تأخذ خطوة جديدة فى حياتها المهنية بتسجيل اسمها كعلامة تجارية، ما يمنحها إمكانية إطلاق عناصر عديدة تحمل علامة "Dua Lipa" بما فى ذلك الملابس ومستحضرات التجميل، بالإضافة إلى ألعاب الكمبيوتر والكتب والمجوهرات وحتى أدوات المطبخ، وهو الخبر الذى تداوله عدد كبير من المواقع العالمية ومن أبرزها insidenova.

بينما أكد مصدر لصحيفة "ذا صن" أن دوا ليبا تعلم جيدا أنها مطلوبة بشدة الآن، ويمكنها أن تحقق ثروة طائلة، فهى قادرة على إطلاق الكثير من الأشياء التى تجلب لها المال لكن عليها الاختيار الصحيح فى كل خطوة تخطوها.

كلمات الأغنية :

One, one, one, one, one...

Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)

My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards

(Nowhere to turn, no way)

(Nowhere to turn, no)

Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern

(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

I do, I do, I do

One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

Practice makes perfect

I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)

Eat, sleep, and breathe it

Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)

One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)

Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)

You'll have to kick him out again (again)

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him