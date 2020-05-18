كاتي بيري تسيطر على مبيعات iTunes في أميركا بأغنيتها الجديدة

استطاعت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري أن تحقق نجاح كبير بمجرد أن أطلقت أغنيتها الجديدة " Daisies " ، حيث استطاعت أن تسيطر كاتي البالغة من العمر ( 35 عاما ) في اليوم الأول من إطلاق الأغنية على صدارة مخطط مبيعات " iTunes " في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وذلك حسب موقع " هيدلاين بلانيت ".
وكانت كاتي بيري قد فاجأت عشاقها في كليب " Daisies " بعد أن كشفت عن بطنها المنتفخ أثر انتظار طفلها الأول من خطيبها النجم العالمي أورلاندو بلوم حتي توثق لهذه الفترة الهامة التي تعيشها النجمة الشهيرة، وكليب " Daisies " هومن إنتاج وإخراج ليزا فولوشي .
كلمات اغنية " Daisies " :
Told them your dreams,
and they all started laughing
I guess you’re out of your mind til it actually happens
I’m the small town
One in seven billion
Why can’t it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never
let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said I’m going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that
I’m crazy
But
I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they
cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
When did we all stop believing in magic
Why did we put
all our hopes in a box in the attic
I’m the long shot
I’m the Hail Mary
Why can’t it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me
in daisies,
daisies.
daisies
They said I’m going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But
I’ll never let ‘em change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
I’m the
small town
One in seven billion
Why can’t
it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said
I’m going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies.
daisies
