كاتي بيري تسيطر على مبيعات iTunes في أميركا بأغنيتها الجديدة

استطاعت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري أن تحقق نجاح كبير بمجرد أن أطلقت أغنيتها الجديدة " Daisies " ، حيث استطاعت أن تسيطر كاتي البالغة من العمر ( 35 عاما ) في اليوم الأول من إطلاق الأغنية على صدارة مخطط مبيعات " iTunes " في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وذلك حسب موقع " هيدلاين بلانيت ".

وكانت كاتي بيري قد فاجأت عشاقها في كليب " Daisies " بعد أن كشفت عن بطنها المنتفخ أثر انتظار طفلها الأول من خطيبها النجم العالمي أورلاندو بلوم حتي توثق لهذه الفترة الهامة التي تعيشها النجمة الشهيرة، وكليب " Daisies " هومن إنتاج وإخراج ليزا فولوشي .

كلمات اغنية " Daisies " :

Told them your dreams,

and they all started laughing

I guess you’re out of your mind til it actually happens

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never

let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that

I’m crazy

But

I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they

cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

When did we all stop believing in magic

Why did we put

all our hopes in a box in the attic

I’m the long shot

I’m the Hail Mary

Why can’t it be me

They told me I was out there

Advertisements

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me

in daisies,

daisies.

daisies

They said I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But

I’ll never let ‘em change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

I’m the

small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t

it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said

I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies.

daisies