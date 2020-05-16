- 1/2
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد ظهورها عارية .. أكثر من 3.5 مليون مشاهدة لكليب كاتى بيري Daisies والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري كليب أغنيتها الجديد " Daisies " و ذلك علي قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ، و الكليب من إنتاج وإخراج ليزا فولوشين، و قد فاجأت كاتي بيري عشاقها بظهورها عارية تماما في الكليب و ذلك لكي تظهر بطنها المنتفخ أثرانتظار طفلها الأول من خطيبها أورلاندو بلوم .
وقد تخطت نسبة مشاهدة كليب " Daisies " أكثر من 3.5 مليون مشاهدة خلال الساعات الولي من إطلاقة علي " يوتيوب" .
يذكر أن كاتي بيري خطفت الأنظارمؤخرا بمجرد ظهورها في "SHEIN Together وهو حدث ضخم في محاولة لجمع الأموال لدعم المتضررين من انتشار فيروس كورونا " COVID-19 " ، حيث قدمت عددا من أشهر أغنياتها التي يعشقها جمهورها، وخلال الحدث، تحدثت كاتي عن حملها قائلة " أبكي عندما أنظر إلى أصابع قدمي أو أبكي عندما أقوم بمهام بسيطة ... أعتقد أن ذلك بسبب الهرمونات" .. كما أننى حقا لست معتادة على التواجد مع الكثير من الناس في مكان ضيق أو صغير لفترة طويلة .. فأنا عادة علي الخروج لأغلب الوقت " .
ووجهت كاتي بيري رسالة لكل الأمهات فقالت: "أتمنى لجميع الأمهات عيد أم سعيد وأنا متحمسة للغاية..وأعتقد أنني مستعدة للانضمام إلى ناديكم " .
كلمات اغنية" Daisies" :
Told them your dreams,
and they all started laughing
I guess you’re out of your mind til it actually happens
I’m the small town
One in seven billion
Why can’t it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never
let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said I’m going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that
I’m crazy
But
I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they
cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
When did we all stop believing in magic
Why did we put
all our hopes in a box in the attic
I’m the long shot
I’m the Hail Mary
Why can’t it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me
in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said I’m going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But
I’ll never let ‘em change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
I’m the
small town
One in seven billion
Why can’t
it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said
I’m going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed ‘em
I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy
But I’ll never let ‘em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
