شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد ظهورها عارية .. أكثر من 3.5 مليون مشاهدة لكليب كاتى بيري Daisies والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - أطلقت النجمة العالمية كاتي بيري كليب أغنيتها الجديد " Daisies " و ذلك علي قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ، و الكليب من إنتاج وإخراج ليزا فولوشين، و قد فاجأت كاتي بيري عشاقها بظهورها عارية تماما في الكليب و ذلك لكي تظهر بطنها المنتفخ أثرانتظار طفلها الأول من خطيبها أورلاندو بلوم .

وقد تخطت نسبة مشاهدة كليب " Daisies " أكثر من 3.5 مليون مشاهدة خلال الساعات الولي من إطلاقة علي " يوتيوب" .





يذكر أن كاتي بيري خطفت الأنظارمؤخرا بمجرد ظهورها في "SHEIN Together وهو حدث ضخم في محاولة لجمع الأموال لدعم المتضررين من انتشار فيروس كورونا " COVID-19 " ، حيث قدمت عددا من أشهر أغنياتها التي يعشقها جمهورها، وخلال الحدث، تحدثت كاتي عن حملها قائلة " أبكي عندما أنظر إلى أصابع قدمي أو أبكي عندما أقوم بمهام بسيطة ... أعتقد أن ذلك بسبب الهرمونات" .. كما أننى حقا لست معتادة على التواجد مع الكثير من الناس في مكان ضيق أو صغير لفترة طويلة .. فأنا عادة علي الخروج لأغلب الوقت " .

ووجهت كاتي بيري رسالة لكل الأمهات فقالت: "أتمنى لجميع الأمهات عيد أم سعيد وأنا متحمسة للغاية..وأعتقد أنني مستعدة للانضمام إلى ناديكم " .

كلمات اغنية" Daisies" :

Told them your dreams,

and they all started laughing

I guess you’re out of your mind til it actually happens

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never

let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that

I’m crazy

But

I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they

cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

When did we all stop believing in magic

Why did we put

all our hopes in a box in the attic

I’m the long shot

I’m the Hail Mary

Why can’t it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me

in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But

I’ll never let ‘em change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

I’m the

small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t

it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said

I’m going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed ‘em

I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy

But I’ll never let ‘em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies