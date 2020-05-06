أغنية إليسيا كارا الجديدة تتخطى الـ2 مليون مشاهدة على "يوتيوب"

أوتاوا – لايف ستايل
تخطت أغنية I Choose، من فيلم الأنيمشن The Willoughbys، للمغنية الكندية إليسيا كارا التى شاركت فى بطولة العمل، الـ 2 مليون مشاهدة، حيث حققت 2 مليون و 221 ألف مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 3 أبريل/نيسان الماضى، على الحساب الرسمى للمغنية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وكان قد طرح فيلم The Willoughbys على شبكة نيتفلكس يوم 22 ابريل/نيسان الماضى.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
All of my life
I thought I was right
Looking for something new
Stuck in my ways
Like old-fashioned days
But all the roads led me to you
The house that you live in don't make it a home
But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone
People in life, they will come and they'll leave
But if I had a choice I know where I would be
Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day I choose you
Now I found the strength
To make a change
And look at the magic I found
No matter the name
Or where you came from
'Cause no one has much figured out
The house that you live in don't make it a home
But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone
I finally found where I feel I belong
And I know you'll be there with wide open arms
Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day I choose you
I choose you
Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day I choose you
Oh, I choose you
I choose you
فيلم الأنيمشن، The Willoughbys من بطولة ويل فورت، مارتن شورت، أليسيا كارا، جين كراكوفسكي، ريكي جيرفيه، مايا رودولف، تيري كروز، سين كولين، شانون تشان كينت، ريبيكا حسين، ومستوحى من كتاب المؤلف لويس لورى الذى يحمل نفس الاسم، ومن تأليف كريس بيرن، مارك ستانلي.
ويدور فيلم الأنيمشن الجديد، The Willoughbys حول اقتناع أطفال ويلوبي بأنهم يتمكنون من تربية أنفسهم، ولذلك يضعون خطة مضللة لإرسال والديهم في إجازة، ثم يشرع الأشقاء في مغامرتهم للوصول على المعنى الحقيقي للعائلة.
