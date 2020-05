مادونا تتحدى كورونا في عيد ميلاد صديقها ستيفن كلاين

View this post on Instagram

M made an appearance at @stevenkleinstudio 's Virtual Birthday Party ( thank you, @bartschland 😘 ) - such a blast!!! M called his Bday cake a Covid Cake 😂 She's too fucking cute!!! We are living in some crazy tiMes! But trying to make the most of it, and still have soMe fun!!! #HappyBirthdayStevenKlein🎈🎉🥂 #VirtualParty #TheyAreHereForHER !!! 😂 #ZooM #NYCNightlife ##Quarantine #NYCPAUSE @madonna - Susanne's gorgeous top hat & corset by @sparkylestudio 💎 *** P.S. This was an online party. She was in her own home w/her faMily and crew that she has been quarantining with. There were about 5 people that came to her home (or Steven's?) to celebrate Steven's bday, and all of these people have been quarantined for over a month as well. Please stop the Madness - she would never put herself or her children at risk!!! ***