2 مليون مشاهدة لأغنية I Choose للمغنية الكندية إليسيا كارا

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - تخطت أغنية I Choose، من فيلم الأنيمشن The Willoughbys، للمغنية الكندية إليسيا كارا التى شاركت فى بطولة العمل، الـ 2 مليون مشاهدة، حيث حققت 2 مليون و 221 ألف مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 3 أبريل الماضى، على الحساب الرسمى للمغنية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وكان قد طرح فيلم The Willoughbys على شبكة نيتفلكس يوم 22 ابريل الماضى.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

All of my life

I thought I was right

Looking for something new

Stuck in my ways

Like old-fashioned days

But all the roads led me to you

The house that you live in don't make it a home

But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone

People in life, they will come and they'll leave

But if I had a choice I know where I would be

Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say

At the end of the day I choose you

Now I found the strength

To make a change

And look at the magic I found

No matter the name

Or where you came from

'Cause no one has much figured out

The house that you live in don't make it a home

But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone

I finally found where I feel I belong

And I know you'll be there with wide open arms

Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say

At the end of the day I choose you

I choose you

Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say

At the end of the day I choose you

Oh, I choose you

I choose you

فيلم الأنيمشن، The Willoughbys من بطولة ويل فورت، مارتن شورت، أليسيا كارا، جين كراكوفسكي، ريكي جيرفيه، مايا رودولف، تيري كروز، سين كولين، شانون تشان كينت، ريبيكا حسين، ومستوحى من كتاب المؤلف لويس لورى الذى يحمل نفس الاسم، ومن تأليف كريس بيرن، مارك ستانلي.

ويدور فيلم الأنيمشن الجديد، The Willoughbys حول اقتناع أطفال ويلوبي بأنهم يتمكنون من تربية أنفسهم، ولذلك يضعون خطة مضللة لإرسال والديهم في إجازة، ثم يشرع الأشقاء في مغامرتهم للوصول على المعنى الحقيقي للعائلة.