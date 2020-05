داوين جونسون يعيد أمجاد المصارعة ويدشن الموسم الجديد من موسم NBCTitanGames

View this post on Instagram

We’re bringing sports back with some of the best pro-athletes on the planet! And as promised, our new season of @NBCTitanGames will be bigger, harder, more exciting, more intense and way more FUN! And now introducing my 2020 TITAN PROS. Two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion @ClaressaShields, @NFL Iron Man Legend and 10x Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas, Super Bowl champion @VictorCruz, Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder @HannahTeter, professional stunt woman and star “American Ninja Warrior” @JessieGraffpwr, and @UFC champion @TWooodley have all accepted my challenge to join the competition. Join us MEMORIAL DAY for an EPIC 2 HOUR PREMIERE at 8PM only on @NBC! #SportsAreBack @asmithcoprod @SevenBucksProd

A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 4, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Advertisements