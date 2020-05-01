رغم كورونا قلادة ميغان ماركل تنفد من الأسواق وهذا ثمنها

متابعة بتجـــــــــرد: كما يلاحظ من خلال إطلالاتها، تحب ميغان ماركل المجوهرات بأشكالها المختلفة إلى حد كبير. وعادة ما تلفت الأنظار بخياراتها. وهو ما حدث أثناء ظهورها في مؤتمر افتراضي نظمته جمعية Smart Works مؤخراً وأثناء مقابلة أجريت معها على إثر إطلاق الوثائقي Elephant.
وراتدت في الحالتين كنزة ذات ياقة على شكل الحرف V مظهرة تصاميم قلاداتها بشكل واضح. ولفتت الأنظار خلال لقائها مع الجمعية حيث انتقت قلادة Visionnary Charm الجديدة من Edge Of Ember وهي تنتمي إلى فئة المجوهرات ذات الطابع الإتني المفضلة لديها.
وذكر تقرير لموقع مجلة Gala بنسختها الفرنسية أنه تمت صياغتها من الذهب عيار 18 قيراط وأنها زينت بحجر من التوباز الأزرق والابيض. ولفت إلى أنها أثارت اهتمام عدد كبير جداً من المتابعات وأن كميتها نفدت من الأسواق وأنها ستكون متوفرة مجدداً بدءًا من 25 أيار (مايو) 2020 بسعر يبلغ 170 يورو.
ويشار إلى أن ميغان تثير دائماً الاهتمام بإطلالاتها خصوصاً أنها تحب أن تضيف إليها لمسة فريدة من خلال تصاميم قلادات وأساور وخواتم مميزة.
"It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they're doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex.
