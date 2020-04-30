بالفيديو: لقطات سحرية لـ”دلافين متوهجة” تسبح وسط “حريق البحر” في كاليفورنيا

احصل على تحديثات فورية مباشرة على جهازك ، اشترك الآن.إشتراك
ووصف المصور باتريك كوين – الذي التقط الفيديو من ساحل نيوبورت بيتش،
– المشهد بأنه “من أكثر الليالي سحرية” في حياته.View this post on Instagram
•Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescence• Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life. Capt. Ryan @lawofthelandnsea of @newportcoastaladventure invited me along to capture rare video of Dolphins swimming in bioluminescence. The first time I saw this actually filmed was a few months back while watching a Night on Earth documentary on Netflix. The second I saw that footage it became a dream of mine to one day capture something similar and that’s exactly what we did. This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reason. For starters the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it. Not only that but actually finding any type of animal in pitch black is just so ridiculously hard. Conditions have to be absolutely perfect for the bioluminescence to show up and to have an animal swim through it so we can film it. On top of all that just trying to nail the focus at such a wide aperture with something moving in the water was a nightmare. We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show. A few minutes later and we were greeted by a few more which was insane. I’m honestly still processing this all and I can’t thank @newportcoastaladventure enough for having me out because without them none of this would be possible. Be sure to check our their edit from last night as well! I hope you all enjoy this video. ——————————————————————————— Shot on a Sony a7Sii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Len. Shutter speed: 1/50 Aperture T2 ISO 80,000
ونجم العرض الضوئي عن قيام الدلافين بإزعاج الكائنات الدقيقة، التي تتوهج بشكل من أشكال الاستجابة للخوف.
وسعى كوين للبحث عن المشهد الطبيعي، بعد مشاهدة الدلافين وهي تسبح عبر المياه المتلألئة في برنامج على “نيتفلكس”- وانطلق في رحلة مع وكالة الجولات السياحية المحلية Newport Coastal Adventure.
وكتب كوين على “إنستغرام”: “كنا في الخارج لبضع ساعات، وفي النهاية ظهر دلفينان لبدء عرض متوهج لا يصدق”.
وينتج تأثير التوهج، الذي يُشار إليه غالبا باسم “حريق البحر”، عن طريق الكائنات المجهرية أحادية الخلية والمعروفة باسم dinoflagellates، وخاصة تلك التي تنتمي إلى فصيلة Noctiluca scintillans.
وتنتج المخلوقات الدقيقة مادتين كيميائيتين – لوسيفيرين ولوسيفيراز، وإنزيم. وعند الجمع بينهما، يحفز الإنزيم تفاعلا على لوسيفيرين – ما يؤدي إلى وميض أزرق مميز يستمر حتى زهاء 100 مللي ثانية.
