لويس هاميلتون يفتقد لسباقات الفورمولا

متابعة بتجــــــــــرد: كتب لويس هاميلتون بطل العالم للفورمولا 1 6 مرات على إنستغرام أنه يفتقد للسباقات والتنافس بسبب أزمة فيروس كورونا وأن هذا التوقف ترك فراغاً كبيراً في حياته.
وأضاف “هذه أول مرة لا أبدأ فيها أحد مواسم السباقات منذ أن كان عمري ثمانية أعوام، عندما تعيش وتتنفس شيئا تحبه، فإنه يترك بالتأكيد فراغاً كبيراً”.
وألغى المنظمون يوم أمس سباق فرنسا على حلبة بول ريكارد في يحزيران، ليصبح السباق العاشر الذي يتأثر بالوباء في موسم كان من المفترض أن يضم 22 سباقاً وهو رقم قياسي على أمل أن ينطلق الموسم المؤجل في النمسا في تموز بدون جماهير على أن ينتهي في أبوظبي في كانون الأول بعد سباقات في آسيا الأميركيتين.
I miss racing everyday. This is the first time since I was 8 that I haven’t started a season. When you live and breath something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void. But there’s always positives to take from these times. Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers. Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in. Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits. Let’s come out of this as a new us, a new reinvigorated you, fitter, healthier and more focused but above all, kinder, more generous and gracious and caring for our world and the people in it. I hope we all do. #wecandothis #together #oneworld #wewinandwelosetogether
