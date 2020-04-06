بينك تتبرع بمليون دولار بعد تعافيها من فيروس كورونا

يمكنكم الآن متابعة آخر الأخبار مجاناً من خلال حسابنا على تويتر
"الخليج 365" من بيروت: أعلنت المغنية الاميركية بينك تبرعها بمليون دولار يقسم بالتساوي بين صندوق مستشفى جامعة تيمبل للطوارئ في فيلادلفيا وصندوق طوارئ رئيس بلدية مدينة لوس انجليس لمكافحة كوفيد-19. وذلك بعد تعافيها من إصابتها بفيروس كورونا.
ووضعت المغنية الشابة يوم الأحد منشوراً عبر حسابها على إنستغرام قالت فيه: ”قبل أسبوعين أسابيع ظهرت علي أنا وابني جيمسون البالغ من العمر ثلاث سنوات أعراض كوفيد-19. لحسن الحظ طبيبنا للرعاية الأولية استطاع أن يجري لنا اختبارات وجاءت إيجابية“.
وأضافت في المنشور الذي أذاعته مصحوبا بصورة لها مع ابنها ”عائلتي كانت تلازم المنزل وبقينا كذلك طوال الأسبوعين الماضيين اتباعا لتعليمات طبيبنا. قبل أيام قليلة أعدنا إجراء الاختبار وجاءت نتيجته سلبية والحمد لله“.
ودعت المغنية إلى توفير الفحوص بشكل أكبر وجعلها مجانية منتقدة الإجراءات الحكومية واصفة إياها بأنها ”مهزلة وإخفاق تام لحكومتنا ألا تتيح الفحوص بشكل أوسع“.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 3, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT
