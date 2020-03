مصمم أزياء يثير التساؤلات حول عودة أصالة وطارق العريان

View this post on Instagram

It's been 14 years that I call to congratulate my #sola @assala_official , wishing her eternal happiness, with the only love she ever felt!! Today, love bonds are broken!! The pictures are no longer one! It's no longer a day to celebrate! Can't but remember her words last year , the amount of love, of feelings, of overwhelming emotions!! Today I post this as i tried to call her, she didn't answer!! Just wanted to say We LOVE You, me & so many people out there, we'll always be there for you!! We'll ease things up… ❤️❤️❤️. . . . #Allweneedislove… #eternal #love #toInfinity #noborders …

