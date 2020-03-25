فن ومشاهير

استمتع بـ أغنية Scars الجديدة لـ "لوكاس جراهام" بعد طرحها بيومين

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى لوكاس جراهام، أغنيته الجديدة، Scars، على حسابه الرسمى بـ موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، يوم 20 مارس الجارى، ويقترب عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الجديد إلى 200 ألف مشاهدة، ولاقت الأغنية الجديدة إعجاب الكثيرين من متابعى المغنى من حول العالمى، فى خلال يومين من طرح العمل الجديد، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

 

You’re not the only one that’s feeling broken

You’re not the only one that feels alone

You’re not the only one that’s feeling hopeless

You’re not the only one without a home

 

Let go of all the emotion

Cutting you open

Stop throwing salt to your wounds

Take a second to breathe

That might be all that you need

Don’t you know

Don’t you know

Don’t you know it

 

We all got scars

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

We fall apart

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

 

You’re scars are there to show you that you’re human

Even when you wish they’d wash away

I can feel you must be going through it

It’s like nobody understands your pain

Let go of all the emotion

Cutting you open

Stop throwing salt to your wounds

 

Take a second to breathe

That might be all that you need

Don’t you know

Don’t you know

Don’t you know it

 

We all got scars

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

 

We fall apart

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

 

You’re scars are there to show yourself

You survived the pain you felt

Underneath it all

 

You know who you are

And they might never go away

But fade a little everyday

Underneath it all you know who you are

 

We all got scars

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

 

We fall apart

We all get hurt sometimes

We all got scars

Yours are the same as mine

We all got scars

We all got scars

