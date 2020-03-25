شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن استمتع بـ أغنية Scars الجديدة لـ "لوكاس جراهام" بعد طرحها بيومين والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - طرح المغنى لوكاس جراهام، أغنيته الجديدة، Scars، على حسابه الرسمى بـ موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، يوم 20 مارس الجارى، ويقترب عدد مشاهدات الفيديو كليب الجديد إلى 200 ألف مشاهدة، ولاقت الأغنية الجديدة إعجاب الكثيرين من متابعى المغنى من حول العالمى، فى خلال يومين من طرح العمل الجديد، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
You’re not the only one that’s feeling broken
You’re not the only one that feels alone
You’re not the only one that’s feeling hopeless
You’re not the only one without a home
Let go of all the emotion
Cutting you open
Stop throwing salt to your wounds
Take a second to breathe
That might be all that you need
Don’t you know
Don’t you know
Don’t you know it
We all got scars
We all get hurt sometimes
We all got scars
Yours are the same as mine
We fall apart
We all get hurt sometimes
We all got scars
Yours are the same as mine
You’re scars are there to show you that you’re human
Even when you wish they’d wash away
I can feel you must be going through it
It’s like nobody understands your pain
Let go of all the emotion
Cutting you open
Stop throwing salt to your wounds
Take a second to breathe
That might be all that you need
Don’t you know
Don’t you know
Don’t you know it
We all got scars
We all get hurt sometimes
We all got scars
Yours are the same as mine
We fall apart
We all get hurt sometimes
We all got scars
Yours are the same as mine
You’re scars are there to show yourself
You survived the pain you felt
Underneath it all
You know who you are
And they might never go away
But fade a little everyday
Underneath it all you know who you are
We all got scars
We all get hurt sometimes
We all got scars
Yours are the same as mine
We fall apart
We all get hurt sometimes
We all got scars
Yours are the same as mine
We all got scars
We all got scars
