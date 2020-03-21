هاري وميغان عن أزمة فيروس كورونا: الآن نحتاج إلى بعضنا البعض

يمكنكم الآن متابعة آخر الأخبار مجاناً من خلال صفحتنا على فيسبوك
"الخليج 365" من بيروت: في خضم الفوضى والقلق والخوف والوحدة التي يشعر بها الناس حول العالم جراء إنتشار فايروس كورونا ... نشر هاري وميغان دوق ودوقة ساسكس، منشورًا على Instagram خاطبا فيه متابعيهم قائلين: "الآن، أكثر من أي وقت مضى، نحتاج إلى بعضنا البعض". وأضاف الزوجان"هذه اللحظة هي حقًا شهادة على الروح البشرية"... هذه أوقات غير مؤكدة. والآن، أكثر من أي وقت مضى، نحتاج إلى بعضنا البعض. نحن بحاجة إلى بعضنا البعض من أجل الحقيقة، من أجل الدعم، وشعور أقل بالوحدة".
وأوضح الزوجان، "هناك الكثير من الناس في جميع أنحاء العالم الذين يحتاجون إلى الدعم الآن، والذين يعملون بلا كلل للاستجابة لهذه الأزمة خلف الكواليس، أو على خط المواجهة، أو في المنزل. إن استعدادنا، كشعب للتقدم في مواجهة ما نعيشه جميعًا مع COVID-19 أمر مذهل. هذه اللحظة هي وصية حقيقية للروح البشرية".
وتابعا "كثيرا ما نتحدث عن الرحمة. تتأثر كل حياتنا بطريقة أو بأخرى بهذا الأمر، مما يوحد كل واحد منا عالميًا. كيف نتعامل مع بعضنا البعض ومجتمعاتنا بتعاطف ولطف مهم بلا منازع الآن. سيكون هذا هو مبدأنا التوجيهي خلال الأسابيع المقبلة".
ودعا هاري وميغان، إلى "مشاركة المعلومات والموارد لمساعدتنا جميعًا في تجاوز حالة عدم اليقين: من نشر معلومات وحقائق دقيقة من خبراء موثوق بهم، إلى التعرف على التدابير التي يمكننا اتخاذها للحفاظ على صحة أنفسنا وعائلاتنا، إلى العمل مع المنظمات التي يمكنها دعم عقليتنا والرفاهية العاطفية".
واختتم دوق ودوقة ساسكس، قائلين "بالإضافة إلى ذلك، سنركز على القصص الملهمة حول كيفية تواصل العديد منكم حول العالم بطرق كبيرة وصغيرة لرفعنا جميعًا. نحن جميعًا في هذا الأمر معًا، وكمجتمع عالمي يمكننا دعم بعضنا البعض من خلال هذه العملية - وبناء حي رقمي يشعر بالأمان لكل واحد منا. نتطلع إلى مشاركة المزيد على مدار الأيام والأسابيع القادمة".
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
وفي منشور ثان دعيا الناس للتعبير عن مشاعرهم ومشاركة قصصهم خلال الأزمة لقتل الملل وللحفاظ على الصحة النفسية، بغياب الروتين المعتاد بسبب الحجر، كما شددا على أن العزل لا يعني بالضرورة الوحدة، ووضعا معلومات عن منظمات تقدم الدعم من خلال الهاتف، وطالبا الناس بالتدرب اونلاين والتطوع لمساعدة الاخرين كأفضل وسيلة إيجابية لقتل الملل. كما وجهوا رسالة لمن اجبرهم العزل على البقاء مع شخص يسيء لهم بدنيا او نفسيا بالتواصل مع لطلب الدعم.
With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • - If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • - If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • - If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.
